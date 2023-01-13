Lacey Chabert on Hallmark Changing Its Formula: ‘Never Say Never’

Lacey Chabert is committed to Hallmark, and she’s thrilled about the network’s future. When asked how she feels about how Hallmark has been changing its formula, Chabert shared that she’s excited about the new opportunities that are opening up.

Would Hallmark Let a Character Stay Single?

In an interview with Vulture, Chabert talked about how Hallmark has been changing its formula. She was asked if it was possible that Hallmark might one day even have a film where a character stays happily single at the end.

“I don’t know if that’s something we’d ever do,” she said. “Finding the relationship is typically an important part of the story. But I would say never say never.”

When asked if the Hallmark formula tests her creativity, she said the formula has been changing a lot lately.

“We’re being allowed to take our storytelling outside this box it was put in,” she told Vulture. “‘The Wedding Veil’ is the first time they did a true trilogy that aired consecutively, and now we have the chance to revisit those characters. A lot of times, these movies end with the people falling in love: the kiss or the quick wedding scene. With ‘The Wedding Veil’ movies, we get to see what these characters are like in love, in a relationship, and in living real life together. It doesn’t have the meet-cute…”

She added that her Christmas movie, “Haul Out the Holly,” was a comedy, which also broke with the typical Hallmark formula.

“That’s not something we would’ve done at the network a few years ago,” she said. “Last year, I did a movie called ‘Sweet Carolina,’ where my character’s sister suddenly passes, and she finds out she’s the guardian of her niece and nephew. That was something deeper I had been wanting to do for a while. A more emotional story, if you will.”

She’s Supportive of Hallmark’s Diversity Push

In an interview with ET Online, Chabert said she’s excited about how Hallmark is expanding its stories to include more diversity of experience.

“It’s really important to Hallmark that they want their audience to see themselves in all of their movies,” she said. “I’m thrilled for all of my friends’ success and I’m rooting for everybody and I’ve loved being a part of these sweet stories.”

When speaking with Vulture, Chabert added that any shift in the leadership has only led to greater opportunities for creativity.

“Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas,” she said. “And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

When asked if she plans to stay with Hallmark, she said that she definitely does.

“I see myself being a lifer as long as I’m inspired by the stories and as long as they’ll have me. I have ideas for 50 more. I hope this is just the beginning,” she said.

