Lacey Chabert Drops Hints About Her New Christmas Movie

Lacey Chabert’s new Hallmark movie just premiered in mid-August, and she’s already filming a new Christmas movie for the network. She’s dropping hints for fans about the project she’s working on.

She Shared a Photo of All the Luggage She Was Taking With Her

On her Instagram stories, Chabert shared a photo of all the luggage she was taking with her as she set off to film. Her first caption read, “On the road again. Goin places that I’ve never been.”

In a second photo, she wrote, “1 Christmas movie to make!! Can’t wait to get started and tell you all about it very soon.”

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw took screenshots of her Instagram story and reshared them on Twitter. Chabert revealed that she took six suitcases, five carry-ons, four unicorns, “three person family,” and two additional carts of luggage with her.

In a follow-up post, Chabert explained why she was wearing a mask outside.

She wrote, “Before anyone comments on me wearing a mask outside. We had literally just walked outside and I hadn’t removed it yet. It’s my responsibility to do everything I possibly can to remain well so we can successfully film this movie. Other people’s jobs depend on it, so I do my best. Thanks for understanding.”

Chabert’s Movie, ‘Groundswell,’ Just Premiered on Hallmark

Chabert’s been busy. She filmed “Groundswell” in Hawaii and the movie just premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in mid-August. Now she’s already filming another Hallmark movie, this time for the Christmas season.

On top of all of that, her “Wedding Veil” trilogy at the beginning of this year was a big hit. According to ShowBuzzDaily’s numbers, the first “The Wedding Veil” movie clocked in with 3.394 million live viewers, and hit .29 in the 18-49 demographic (and .39 specifically for women in the 18-49 demographic.) Those live numbers are higher than the top 10 Hallmark movies of 2021.

In February, Chabert signed a two-year, exclusive deal with Hallmark.

Chabert said in a statement about the deal:

My experience at Hallmark, a home to me for over ten years now, has been wonderful and it’s beyond rewarding to create characters and develop stories that resonate so strongly with viewers. I’m also incredibly grateful to Crown’s programming team for supporting me as a producer and empowering me to develop and star in projects that bring my passion and creative vision to life. I am so excited for what’s next and to continue connecting with Hallmark’s audience.

Chabert also recently revealed that the sequel she really wants to film is for the “All of My Heart” series.

“I was just saying that the follow-up I would want to do would be to All of My Heart,” People reported that Chabert shared at Christmas Con. She and Brennan Elliott starred in the movie. Elliott also has an exclusive contract with Hallmark.

In the same panel, Chabert shared that Hallmark isn’t working on a new “Crossword Mysteries” film, even though she and Elliott would love to make another, People reported.

