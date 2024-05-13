Lacey Chabert Branches Out From Hallmark With New Christmas Film

Lacey Chabert has starred in a long line of Hallmark movies, including some fan-favorite Christmas films. But now she’s branching out and will be starring in a Christmas movie for a very different company. The move comes two years after she signed a two-year exclusive deal with Hallmark.

Chabert Will Be Starring in a Netflix Movie Called ‘Hot Frosty’

Chabert will be headlining a Christmas movie for Netflix called “Hot Frosty,” directed by Jerry Ciccoritti and written by Russell Hainline, Deadline reported. The movie is about a woman who brings a snowman to life a couple years after her husband dies. Deadline writes: “Through his naïveté, the snowman helps Cathy to laugh, feel and love again, as the two fall for each other just in time for the holidays…and before he melts.”

Hainline posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the movie, writing, “for years, I’ve been pitching my friends “Hot Frosty” at parties. and it always got laughs. so I wrote it. and I loved writing it. and now, beyond my wildest dreams, it’s here. with an incredible cast and crew. I can’t wait for you all to see this.”

The movie will also star Dustin Milligan, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Katy Mixon, Lauren Holly and Chrishell Stause. It’s part of Netflix’s 2024 holiday slate of films.

The Netflix Film Comes Two Years After a Two-Year Exclusive Deal with Hallmark

Back in February 2022, Chabert signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark, Variety reported. The two-year deal involved headlining and executive producing in movies and other products for Hallmark platforms. It’s now been more than two years since the two-year deal was announced. The Netflix film would be her first holiday film with a different network since signing the 2022 deal.

Chabert posted about the Netflix movie on Instagram and wrote: “So excited to share the news! @netflix Working alongside this incredible cast, director, and producers has been a joyful experience. ☃️🎄”

Chabert Is Starring in a Christmas Hallmark Movie & Planning a Reality Series for the Company

But Chabert is still very active with Hallmark. She and Kristoffer Polaha are starring in a 2024 Hallmark Christmas movie called “The Christmas Quest.” A Hallmark press release described it as a “thrilling adventure romance.” It was filmed in Iceland. It will be Chabert’s 15th holiday Hallmark movie and Polaha’s seventh, Hallmark shared.

And she has more projects planned with Hallmark after her Christmas movie. Deadline reported in November 2023 that she will be starring in an unscripted TV series for Hallmark Media. This will be an inspirational series called “Celebrations with Lacey Chabert” where she surprises families, adults and children who are “making a positive impact in their communities.” It will be a 10-episode series. At the time, Deadline said it would be debuting sometime late in 2024.

“Lacey’s natural warmth and genuine nature make her a perfect fit for this series that is sure to leave our Hallmark audience feeling uplifted as they experience these heartwarming stories and spectacular events,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, executive VP programming, Hallmark Media.