Lacey Chabert Opens Up About Her Sister’s Death: ‘My Heart Aches So Deeply’

Hallmark star Lacey Chabert’s sister died just before Thanksgiving. Nearly two months after her sister’s death, Chabert shared with her followers on social media that she was still struggling with grief.

Chabert Told Her Fans, ‘I Can’t Believe It’s Been Over Two Months’

Chabert started out by telling her followers on social media that she couldn’t believe it had been more than two months since her sister, Wendy, died.

“I still reach for my phone ten times a day to text or call her before I remember that I can’t,” she wrote.

She continued, sharing that for her, grief is an “incredibly hard” journey where sometimes she’s OK and sometimes “I can barely catch my breath because my heart aches so deeply.”

Chabert wrote, “I desperately wish I could hug her once more or hear her voice. But when I’m still enough, I realize I really do hear it. I hear it because she’s imbedded in my every thought. We were best friends who also happened to share DNA. We knew each other inside out. I hear her sarcastic humor in my head all day long! There was no one funnier. ”

Chabert’s sister died just before Thanksgiving. Chabert hasn’t shared her sister’s cause of death. But when she first posted about her sister’s death, she said it was a “shocking loss” that “left us so broken hearted.” She requested prayers for her sister’s two sons.

Chabert Said Her Daughter Reminds Her Family of Wendy

She also revealed that she can see her sister’s sense of humor in her daughter, Julia.

“Julia has always reminded my whole family of Wendy,” she wrote.

She added that her love for her sister is eternal.

“We loved each other SO much and that doesn’t just go away when someone is no longer here with us physically,” Chabert wrote. “It’s eternal. I know we were truly blessed to share that kind of love. I realize I’m only at the beginning of this journey and I certainly don’t have all the wisdom, but I know for now I’m doing my best to do what I think Wendy would want me to do. I’m putting one foot in front of the other and making the most of each day.”

Nikki DeLoach, whose father died in late 2021, replied to Chabert, writing, “Oh babe. I know. I know how brutal this is. The harder we love, the deeper the grief. I also know that love is always worth that risk. Praying for you every single day and wrapping my arms around you. I know she is with you. Love you, Lacey ❤️.”

Candace Cameron Bure, who has been dealing with grief after the death of her TV dad Bob Saget, wrote, “Love you Lacey ❤️❤️.”

Kellie Martin, whose own sister died at the age of 19, wrote to Chabert, “Someday we will talk and have so much to share. I’m wrapping my arms around you.❤️”

Martin’s sister, Heather, died from lupus in 1998. Heather had caught a virus shortly after Martin was chosen to join the cast of “ER,” Everyday Health reported. But Heather’s symptoms just kept getting worse until she was finally diagnosed with lupus. She died quickly of an acute condition, Martin told Everyday Health.

Scilla Andreen wrote, “I remember the two of you when you first came to set on Party of Five. I could feel the energy, the bond, the connection that close sisters share. Sending love to you sweet Lacey. Sending love to the whole family. ❤️”

In December, Chabert dedicated her Christmas movie, “Christmas at Castle Hart,” to her sister.

