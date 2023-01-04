Lacey Chabert Reveals Plans for Reality Show & New TV Series

Lacey Chabert, who’s filmed 35 movies for Hallmark Channel over the last 12 years, is ready to spread her wings by trying new things on the network. In a new in-depth interview with Forbes, the actress revealed new Hallmark projects in the works for 2023, including a reality show and plotting her return to starring in a TV series for the first time in two decades. Here’s what you need to know:

Lacey Chabert Excited About New Projects for Hallmark

After another successful holiday season that saw her Christmas comedy, “Haul Out the Holly,” score huge ratings for Hallmark, and with three new “Wedding Veil” movies premiering this month co-starring Autumn Reeser and Alison Sweeney, Chabert admitted she’s ready to expand beyond the movies Hallmark fans love her for and take some new risks. As part of her exclusive contract with the media company, which she signed in February 2022, she is not only acting in but also developing and producing projects; in fact, she’s the executive producer of the “Wedding Veil” movies.

“As I’ve gone on and done more and more, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity Hallmark has given me,” she told Forbes in an interview published on January 5, 2023. “It’s a very unique place in our business where it’s female-driven stories and we have the opportunity as actors to put on different hats and be a producer.”

She continued, “Having been in this business almost my whole life, it’s been a goal that has been realized to be on the other side of the storytelling. I’ve learned so much and I’ve been able to apply my 30+ years in this business to these movies.”

Chabert said she’s grateful that Hallmark has allowed her to “have a larger voice in the creative process” and revealed that this year, that will include expanding Hallmark’s offerings.

“There’s a lot of other stuff at Hallmark that we’re looking to do,” she said. “I have an idea for a reality show that I hope we will see come to fruition very soon.”

Chabert said she’ll both star in and produce the reality series, but didn’t provide additional details. She also said she’d like to be part of a TV series again, given that it’s been over 20 years since she was on the hit show “Party of Five,” which ran from 1994 to 2000.

“I haven’t been on a weekly television show since ‘Party of Five,’ which was a very long time ago,” she said. “I love the experience of living with a character for an entire season and really getting to explore their arc. That’s something I really hope to do with Hallmark soon.”

Lacey Chabert Assures Fans She Wants to Keep Making Movies, Too

Although she’s excited to bring new projects to life, Chabert said continuing to make movies with Hallmark is also part of the plan, especially since she now gets to help create and produce the stories that are told.

“My biggest motivation or desire in this coming year is to tell deeper stories,” she told Forbes. “I take it seriously the responsibility that I try to make each movie better than the last. I put my whole heart into it. I mean, it keeps me up at night if I don’t feel like we’ve made the best possible movie we could have and I think the audience deserves that.”

Chabert also hinted at what’s to come for fans who’ve been begging for sequels to some of the most popular movies she’s starred in.

“I can’t tell you everything just yet, which I know is frustrating,” she laughed. “But we are going to possibly re-visit some characters that I’ve enjoyed playing in the past and possibly see some stories continue.”

When asked if she has a specific message for her fans heading into 2023, Chabert said it’s all about gratitude.

“I just want to say thank you. Like really, thank you for tuning in,” she said. “Because you guys tuned in and showed up in such a big way for the original ‘Wedding Veils,’ that’s the reason Hallmark is allowing us to continue this story. And because you continue to support me. I can’t explain how grateful I am for it and I just feel very appreciative and I feel the love & support.”