Why Lacey Chabert Needed a Stunt Double: ‘Couldn’t Have Made This Movie Without Her!’

Lacey Chabert’s new movie, “Groundswell,” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on August 21. The movie actually had a bit of an extra complication for Chabert: she needed a stunt double for a few of the scenes.

Chabert Needed a Stunt Double for Her Surfing Scenes

In an interview with OnTVToday, Chabert admitted that she needed a stunt double for her surfing scenes.

“[…] so I had a wonderful stunt double named Emily, and she took care of the heavy lifting in that department,” she revealed. “I did as much as I could, and she made me look good, so I appreciated her hard work so much.”

On Instagram, Chabert shared a photo with her stunt double, Emily Luke.

Chabert wrote, “#TBT to working with this wonderful lady! @emily_luke was my stunt double on #Groundswell and she is amazing 🌟Thank you Emily for all of your hard work! 🏄‍♀️”

Quite a few people commented on how the two women look so much alike.

One fan replied, “Wow the 2 of you look very alike. Love it when stuntpersons get recognised for what they do, especially by those they are doubling for. Good on you. I look forward to seeing Groundswell. 🙂”

Chabert replied, “we couldn’t have made this movie work without her!”

According to her Instagram bio, Luke is a civil engineer who lives in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ryan Paevey Wanted to Surf in His Recent Movie

While Chabert needed help with her surfing scenes, Ryan Paevey insisted on surfing for his recent Hallmark movie, “Two Tickets to Paradise.”

Paevey said that he really wanted to surf while he was filming, so he insisted on surfing scenes with his character, What to Watch reported.

He said, “I got to surf. Really early on, I said they had to absolutely let me surf. There are surfing scenes. I said, ‘Do not hire a double. I will do it. I grew up surfing. You cannot bring me out to Hawaii for six weeks and expect me not to get in the water.’”

Paevey told Digital Journal that he was drawn to his character in “Two Tickets to Paradise” because they’re both “activities guys.”

Danica McKellar Needed a Stunt Double for a Hallmark Movie Too

Much like Chabert, Danica McKellar once needed a stunt double for one of her Hallmark movies: “Christmas She Wrote.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, McKellar talked about using a stunt double.

“The stunt double is for ice skating,” she explained. “So it wasn’t really a stunt double, it’s an ice skating double because I’m terrible on the ice. I mean, I can dance, I was in Dancing with the Stars. Put me on ice and … I’m like Bambi. … When I first accepted the job, I said, ‘You guys I love this, but just so you know, I can’t skate.’ … In the movie, I’m supposed to be this great skater and I’m challenging Tripp like, ‘Oh, if you can catch me,’ you know… And I’m like, ‘That’s not going to be me skating. There’s no way.’ And the director on set was like, ‘Oh come on, it couldn’t be that bad.’ And I stand up and … he’s like, ‘Yeah, you’re not gonna skate.’”

