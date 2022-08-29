Lacey Chabert Was ‘Terrified’ to Film This Scene in ‘Groundswell’

Lacey Chabert recently revealed to fans that there was one particular scene in “Groundswell” that she was “terrified” to make. The movie premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in mid-August.

She Was Terrified of the Ziplining Scene

In a tweet, Chabert revealed to fans that she was terrified of the ziplining scene at first.

I was terrified at first of zip-lining. It ended up being one of the most fun things I’ve ever done!! #Groundswell @hallmarkmovie — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) August 22, 2022

Chabert had previously shared that she had a stunt double for some of her other scenes.

In an interview with OnTVToday, Chabert said they used the stunt double for the surfing scenes.

“[…] so I had a wonderful stunt double named Emily, and she took care of the heavy lifting in that department,” she said. “I did as much as I could, and she made me look good, so I appreciated her hard work so much.”

She took time to thank her stunt double on Instagram, writing, “#TBT to working with this wonderful lady! @emily_luke was my stunt double on #Groundswell and she is amazing 🌟Thank you Emily for all of your hard work! 🏄‍♀️”

We did the initial and basic movements in the water, but we had these amazing stunts for the actual pro-surfing in deep ocean. Emily Luke and Kumu Logan from Hawaii.👏👏👏🏄🏻‍♂️🏄🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/C1so9IhJ1l pic.twitter.com/o2oHkZdEHz — EKTOR RIVERA (@EktorRivera) August 23, 2022

Her co-star, Ektor Rivera, said they both had stunt doubles for the pro-surfing part of ht movie that took place in the deep ocean.

The movie was filmed on location in Hawaii.

Chabert Shared Other Behind-the-Scenes Tidbits on Twitter

Chabert shared some other behind-the-scenes stories on Twitter while the movie was airing. She said that when they started filming one scene, the tide came in and they ended up waist deep in water, even though they started out without the water in the scene at all.

When we started filming that scene the water was well below our feet(as pictured)but as the scene went on,and the tide came in, we ended up about waist deep in water. It was hard to not not laugh or jump every time a wave came over us. 🌊 #groundswell @hallmarkmovie @EktorRivera pic.twitter.com/6N0r5PWRyU — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) August 22, 2022

Not easy to film that moment… but it looks so smooth… 😅 https://t.co/nxV4ClmZDQ — EKTOR RIVERA (@EktorRivera) August 22, 2022

Thank you for the photo credit. 🤣 https://t.co/fSijTlJVKH — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) August 22, 2022

Here’s another photo (see above) from filming.

She shared that she thought an Avril Lavigne song used in the movie was absolutely perfect.

And she thought the filming location was serene.

Working in Hawaii was amazing. It reminds me a lot of Puerto Rico… warm weather, beautiful beaches, friendly people everywhere! 🌴♥️ https://t.co/DOURTw5V3z — EKTOR RIVERA (@EktorRivera) August 22, 2022

Her co-star, Rivera, tweeted that working in Hawaii reminded him a lot of Puerto Rico.

Chabert said the beach where they filmed was beautiful.

This location was so beautiful! We filmed this scene the very first day of filming and I was just stunned by the beauty of the surroundings 🌴#Groundswell @hallmarkmovie — Lacey Chabert (@IamLaceyChabert) August 22, 2022

The novel Groundswell by Katie Lee Biegel was was adapted into this new feature film which takes place (and was filmed in) Hawaii.

In an interview on ONTVToday, she explained how excited she was to finally film in Hawaii.

“I had never filmed there, and it had always been a dream of mine. I never knew if I’d have the chance, and this came as a lovely surprise. I just enjoyed it so much,” she told ONTVToday. “It’s obviously so incredibly beautiful there, and the thing I loved most about being there was the kindness of the people. They really embrace you like family, and it was a beautiful experience. There’s just such a peaceful feeling there.”

