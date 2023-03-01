Lacey Chabert & Will Kemp Reunite for ‘Christmas Waltz’ Type Mystery Movie

While it’s not exactly a sequel to Hallmark’s hit movie “Christmas Waltz,” Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp are essentially bringing a very similar theme back to life in a new Hallmark mystery movie premiering later this year.

The Film Is Called ‘The Dancing Detective’

ET Online announced that Chabert and Kemp are making a new mystery movie that’s about ballroom dancing. The movie is called “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango,” and centers around detective Constance Bailey (Chabert) who must go undercover as a contestant in a ballroom dance competition to investigate the murder of a high-profile CEO.

She enlists Sebastian Moore (Kemp), a “charismatic and free-spirited performer” to train her so she can convincingly pass off as a real contestant. The movie is currently filming in Malta, and was created by Kemp and Aubrey Day.

There’s a lot about the movie that will remind viewers of “Christmas Waltz.” The Christmas film was about a more serious character (Avery) who fulfills her dream of learning to dance after her wedding is called off. She’s taught by a dance instructor (Kemp) who is charismatic and free-spirited, much like the description of Kemp’s character for the new mystery film.

Elizabeth Yost, Senior Vice President of Programming and Development at Hallmark Media, told ET Online that Kemp approached them with the idea and Hallmark thought it was the perfect chance to reunite Kemp and Chabert.

“The Dancing Detective” will air later this year, ET Online reported. It marks Kemp and Chabert’s third movie together, after “Love, Romance & Chocolate” and “Christmas Waltz.”

Hallmark Isn’t Currently Working on a New ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Series

Chabert and fellow Hallmark star Brennan Elliott used to star in a “Crossword Mysteries” series together for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Both stars have said they’d be open to filming more for that series.

While attending a Christmas Con event in August 2022, Chabert said that Hallmark wasn’t working on a new installment, People reported.

She said: “I’m really proud of the five movies and I love where they’ve taken the characters, finally solving the murder and having a romantic ending. They are really fun but it’s been a year and a half since we made one and I don’t know what the future holds for Crossword exactly. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

Elliott, who was also in the panel, added: “Hopefully, we’ll work together on a lot more stuff.”

Chabert Has A Lot of Projects Coming Up

Chabert has previously spoken about exciting plans coming up for her, including a possible reality series that she will both star in and produce. She said she hopes to do a weekly series with Hallmark soon.

In an interview with Vulture, Chabert also said that she’d love to make a movie one day about her hometown roots. She’s originally from Purvis, Mississippi.

“It’s been a longtime dream of mine to tell a real southern story where we have accents and everything,” she told Vulture. “…I have a few different ideas, but my favorite one is a story centered around southern characters in a ‘Steel Magnolias’ kind of way, which is one of my favorite movies. Depicting the culture of living in the South and growing up there and film it in Purvis.”

Chabert signed an exclusive deal with Hallmark last February. Kemp also signed an exclusive deal with Hallmark in late October 2022. His deal provides exclusivity on holiday movies, along with an agreement that he will develop and produce Hallmark projects.

