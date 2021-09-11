Did Lauren Alaina Write Original Songs for ‘Roadhouse Romance’?

Hallmark movies often feature original songs, especially when professional singers are starring. But did Lauren Alaina write any original music for the new “Roadhouse Romance”?

Alaina Performed Two of Her Own Songs, But Didn’t Write Songs Specifically for the Movie

Alaina shared in a live social media interview that, unfortunately, she didn’t have time to write new songs for “Roadhouse Romance.” But she still performed two of her original songs in the movie. She talked about her songs in a live video with co-star Tyler Hynes.

She said:

I have two of my original songs…and when I was reading through the scripts that originally came my way… there were parts of the script where my character was obviously supposed to sing. So I had to read the script and see which songs I thought would be fitting. That was really fun because I actually got to collaborate with the script a little bit to make the song make sense thematically… So that was really fun and it was nice to do something I knew I was good at.

When asked if she wrote the music after reading the script, she clarified that the songs had already been written, but they’re her original works.

“I had actually already written the songs and we reworked the script a little bit to make the songs make sense…” she said. “I didn’t really have time to write songs for the movie. But I could do that in my next Hallmark movie.”

Which Songs Does She Sing in the Movie?

Country Music Alley reported that Alaina is performing her hit song “Run” and “What Do You Think Of”. Southern Living reported that she also performs a cover of Keith Whitley’s “When You Say Nothing at All.”

You can see the official lyric video for Alaina’s song “Run,” which she performs in the movie, below.





And here’s a video of Alaina performing the song live for “Good Morning America” about a year ago.

The lyrics include:

Run, living life like it’s a highway and we’re all stuck in drive

Like a preacher on a Sunday always going overtime

Like the muddy water rushing in the river outside of town

Yeah, the clock just keeps on running and we can’t slow down No matter where we’re going

No matter where we’re from

We’re all born to run





And here’s the official lyrics video for her other song, “What Do You Think Of?”





You can see her performing the song live in the video below.





The lyrics to the song include:

What do you think of when you think of me?

When you look back on us what do you see?

Is it the good times? Is it the bad times?

Is it somewhere in between?

What do you think of when you think of me?

Alaina has performed the cover of “When You Say Nothing At All” before too. Here’s a video from June 2021 of her singing the song with her dad, J.J., and her brother Tyler.





Hynes and Alaina Shared What They Liked the Most About Their Characters

In the live video, when Hynes was asked what he admired the most about Luke and Callie’s friendship, Hynes said:

My character was coming off of a whirlwind situation where all of his hopes and dreams had been coming true, but it felt off to him. So I think when we meet in the movie, he’s struggling with that scenario and quickly after meeting you, he becomes privy to a different vibe and energy that I think he very much needed in his life.

He said he really enjoyed how much Luke admired Callie in the movie.

Alaina said about the characters: “My favorite thing about them is that they’re polar opposites in pretty much every way. And they come from two completely different worlds and they find common ground despite that. They’re completely different backgrounds, completely different lives, and they still come together…”

