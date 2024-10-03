Hallmark Star’s Daughter ‘Died of a Broken Heart’

Hallmark star Priscilla Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley died in January 2023.

In a September 2024 interview with People magazine, Priscilla Presley’s granddaughter, Riley Keough, shared some insight into the tragic death of her mom.

“My mom tried her best to find strength for me and my younger sisters after Ben died, but we knew how much pain she was in. My mom physically died from the after effects of her surgery, but we all knew she died of a broken heart,” Keough told the outlet.

Her brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in 2020.

According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office, Lisa Marie Presley died of natural causes following a “small bowl obstruction” that led to cardiac arrest (via BBC News). The root cause of the obstruction is said to have been derived from prior weight loss surgery.

Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was ‘Destroyed’ by Her Son’s Death

A few months before her death, Lisa Marie Presley wrote an essay that was published by People magazine in honor of National Grief Awareness Day.

“It’s a real choice to keep going, one that I have to make every single day and one that is constantly challenging to say the least … But I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” she wrote.

“My and my three daughters’ lives as we knew it were completely detonated and destroyed by his death. We live in this every. Single. Day,” she added.

Just after the death of Benjamin Keough, Priscilla Presley shared an update on Facebook. In her post, she shared a glimpse into the pain that her daughter was going through after losing a child.

“These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother,” she wrote, in part.

Priscilla Presley Still Posts About Her Daughter on Social Media

Priscilla Presley keeps her daughter’s memory alive the best way she can. This includes posting on social media on what would have been Lisa Marie Presley’s birthday.

“Today would have been Lisa’s 55th birthday. My wish is to protect my three grandchildren and keep our family together. From the first moment I held Lisa in my arms, I’ve protected, loved and guided her, as I have my son. Our hearts are broken, and I am having to learn to live without my only daughter. We truly love all of you, and we feel your prayers. Thank you so much for caring so deeply for our family,” Priscilla Presley captioned a post on February 1, 2023.

On February 1, 2024, Priscilla Presley shared a black-and-white snap of her and her only daughter.

“I miss you ‘Yisa.’ You would have been 56 today. Still young at heart and yet an old soul. Mom,” Priscilla Presley captioned an Instagram post.

READ NEXT: Hallmark Actress Reveals What Led to Surprising Split