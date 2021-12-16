Little Jack on ‘When Calls the Heart’ Has Been Recast

There’s a big change coming to season 9 of “When Calls the Heart.” The role of Little Jack, long played by the “Taylor Twins,” has been recast. The change will quickly be noticed by fans when the Hallmark series returns in 2022.

Hyland Goodrich Is Now Taking Over the Role

Little Jack (or “Baby Jack” as he was fondly referred to when he was younger) is the son of Elizabeth and Jack. Jack, played by Daniel Lissing, died and now Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) has started a new relationship with Lucas (Chris McNally.)

ET Online reported that Hyland Goodrich will now be taking over the role of Little Jack for season 9. You can see the first photo of him in his new role below. This is Goodrich’s first TV appearance.

Krakow, who is a star and executive producer on the show, told ET Online: “Hyland has brought so much joy and laughter to Hope Valley. He’s a natural in front of the camera and his improvisations had us all grinning! We can’t wait for the Hearties to fall in love with Hyland’s performance, as we have.”

Goodrich has a lot of hobbies outside of acting, including playing with his cat Zelda, reading, riding his bike, playing with monster vehicles, and spending time with his family, ET Online reported.

Before the news was announced, fans had already noticed from an online clip that it looked like the Taylor twins weren’t returning.

Although he's a cutie he's definitely not one of the Taylor twins pic.twitter.com/uR6ueBDVhs — Janette (@JKAN3567) December 15, 2021

Fans were also happy to see that the promo photo shows Lucas with Little Jack. In season 8, a show executive addressed questions about why Lucas wasn’t seen more with Baby Jack. A cute scene with the two was filmed and later deleted, never airing on TV.

Our new family unit. If there were any doubt that LucaBeth is going to stay together, I don't think L would be holding Little Jack. We love & appreciate the Taylor twins & I can't wait to see what Hyland has in store for us. He is adorable! — 👑💗🅻🆄🅲🅰🅱🅴🆃🅷 🆆🆁🅸🆃🅴🆁💗👑 (@LucaBeth_Writer) December 16, 2021

The Taylor Twins Played the Role of Little Jack from Seasons 6-8

The Taylor twins (Lincoln and Gunnar Taylor) played the role of Little Jack since he was a baby. They’ve portrayed him through three seasons, ET Online reported.

Krakow said about the twins’ departure: “We will miss Gunnar and Lincoln Taylor, who previously played Little Jack, but we will cherish all the memories we shared and they will always be very special members of our WCTH family!”

On October 1, during filming, the Taylor Twins did post a photo showing them wearing a Hope Valley outfit that is nearly identical to one Goodrich is seen wearing in a clip from the new season.

On July 22, when filming had first started for the new season, the Taylor Twins posted a photo showing the twins on the set of “When Calls the Heart” and standing outside a trailer with “Little Jack” on it. Based on this photo, it’s not clear if they will be in at least part of the new season before Goodrich was cast or if they had started filming and then were recast.

Fans wrote words of thanks to the Taylor Twins on social media when news of the recast was announced.

Shout out to the Taylor twins – you guys have been awesome, and we will miss you both! I wish you all the best! Thanks for everything!!! 💕💕 #lucabeth #hearties pic.twitter.com/qU722IQPBM — Tree (@litcrittree3) December 16, 2021

One fan wrote: “Shout out to the Taylor twins – you guys have been awesome, and we will miss you both! I wish you all the best! Thanks for everything!!!”

And another fan replied, “Thank you, T! ❤️Proud of the sweet, tender scenes we had with the Taylor twins and proud of you for doing the shout-out. Sending best wishes always to the Taylor twins.💕💕”

