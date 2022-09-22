LOOK: Casting Call for Candace Cameron Bure’s GAF Christmas Movie Seeks Diversity

Candace Cameron Bure is about to start filming a new movie for Great American Family (formerly known as GAC Family). It will be her first GAF Christmas movie since leaving Hallmark. A recent casting call for the movie specifically sought diverse characters of any ethnicity, including a gay couple. The listing was later taken down, but it’s not clear why.

The Casting Call Sought a Gay Couple Among the Extras for Filming

The casting call was posted on Oklahoma Film & Music’s website. The listing began by noting that it was for a faith-based movie starring Candace Cameron Bure and they were seeking extras for filming on Friday, September 23.

Bure is currently working on a Christmas movie for Great American Family.

The casting call noted: “A listing of specific background performers is needed this Friday, September 23, for the feature film A CHRISTMAS PRESENT. Filming will be in Tulsa, OK… The film stars Candace Cameron Bure (FULL HOUSE, FULLER HOUSE).”

The casting call sought male and female couples of any ethnicity, ages 25-40, along with a mother in her 50s of any ethnicity and a daughter of any ethnicity in her 20s.

The casting call also specifically asked for a gay couple, writing: “Two males, 25-40, any ethnicity. Actual couple preferred but not required.”

The casting call was noticed by several people on social media, including the Twitter account @SleepyKittyPaw, which is known for sharing accurate news about upcoming Hallmark and other similar productions.

Don't usually share casting notices, especially those that give so many details (which, BTW, is rare for public calls) but this one for Candace Cameron Bure's GAC/GAF film, A CHRISTMAS…PRESENT deserves a look 👀🏳️‍🌈 source: https://t.co/Iw8jeGFOlo h/t: @georgiamakitalo pic.twitter.com/UYaXLIDfeM — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 20, 2022

The Casting Call Is No Longer on the Website

After the casting call got noticed on social media, it appears to have been taken down. The original link takes you to a 404 page. However, the original webpage can still be viewed on Google’s Cache or in the screenshot below.

Some other casting calls for the movie are still listed on the website, so it’s not clear why this one was taken down. One listing sought photo doubles for the movie. Another listing sought the first extras for the movie, including guests attending an open house for filming on September 23.

Marc Blucas Is Joining Bure in the Christmas Movie

Bure’s new Christmas movie, “A Christmas Present,” is her first Christmas movie since leaving Hallmark for an executive role with Great American Media. Bill Abbott, the former Hallmark Channel CEO, is now CEO of Great American Media.

Bure will star opposite Marc Blucas in “A Christmas…Present,” according to a press release about the film. Blucas is also a well-known Hallmark star.

The press release noted: “In A Christmas…Present, Bure and Blucas play Maggie and Eric Larson, professionals and parents of a busy family who make the decision to travel to Maggie’s widowed brother’s home for Christmas. Everyone in the family has different expectations for the holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the reason for the season.”

This is Bure’s inaugural project with her Candy Rock Entertainment group since joining Great American Media. She’s producing the project, along with Jeffery Brooks, Ford Englerth, and Gerald Webb. Rick Garman wrote the script and Lesley Demetriades directs.

