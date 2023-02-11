Lori Loughlin Tapped to Headline New Christmas Movie & Fans Are Thrilled

Lori Loughlin’s fans are yearning to see her star in new projects, and they were thrilled to learn an enticing one is in the works. For many years, fans could count on Loughlin to appear in Hallmark projects regularly. More recently, however, it’s been the Great American Family Network that has seemed eager to utilize her talents. That is the case with her newly-announced project as well. Viewers will not have a chance to see it for a while, but the deal is certainly good news for those ready to see her in new movies.

Lori Loughlin Will Be in a New Christmas Movie for Great American Family

On February 7, Deadline reported that Loughlin had been tapped to do another movie with Great American Family. The revelation comes not long after her first romantic comedy with Great American Family, “Fall Into Winter,” debuted on the network. Loughlin also appeared in “When Hope Calls Christmas,” which aired on Great American Family in December 2021. The currently untitled new project with Loughlin will debut later this year, and few specific details have been revealed at this point.

“Fall Into Winter” premiered on Great American Family on January 28. The project was Loughlin’s first romantic comedy since her college admissions scandal and brief prison sentence. She was also seen in “When Hope Calls,” the Great American Family spinoff of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.” After Loughlin’s legal issues, Hallmark decided to put some space between the network and the actor. Loughlin was edited out of some “When Calls the Heart” episodes, and she has not been signed onto any new projects with the network. Since then, however, Hallmark has quietly put Loughlin’s “Garage Sale Mysteries” back on their streaming service. While Hallmark has held back on utilizing Loughlin for new projects, Great American Family has taken the opposite approach and their viewers seem thrilled.

Great American Family Fans Were Thrilled by the Announcement

The president and CEO of Great American Media, Bill Abbott, gushed over Loughlin when news of “Fall Into Winter” emerged. Abbott previously led the Hallmark channel, and described Loughlin as a “genre-defining star that I have had the honor to call a close friend and collaborator for more than 15 years.” He added he looked forward to “welcoming her back to Great American Family to anchor our 2023 winter programming slate.” As soon as news of Loughlin’s upcoming Christmas movie emerged, colleagues and fans took to social media to share their excitement. Candace Cameron Bure commented with praising-hand emojis on Great American Family’s Instagram announcement of the movie, and Danica McKellar added a “Yay!!” with some heart emojis and a Christmas tree icon.

“Oh her last movie on your network was adorable!!!!!!! Sequel where her character makes it to the small candy shop in Europe I say,” commented a fan on Instagram.

“Thank you. I [am] proud to say I watch GACTV, the values you stand for, and for backing #loriloughlin this is the best tv channel out there. Thank you,” added another.

“I love that you are sticking with her. Lori is not perfect like we all thought but she has paid for her mistake & so has her family. Now it is time to let her rise up again,” someone else detailed.