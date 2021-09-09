Lori Loughlin Reacts to Daughter Olivia Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Former “When Calls the Heart” star Lori Loughlin’s daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli is joining the cast of “Dancing With the Stars.”

How does the “Full House” alum feel about her daughter being on the show? According to Olivia, she’s been supportive.

“My mom’s been a huge support. She’s in total mom mode, like, ‘Make sure you take an Epsom salt bath.’ She’s trying to get me to take an ice bath! I’m like, ‘I don’t need an ice bath yet!’ My sister (Bella Giannulli) has been telling me she wants to come to every single show,” Page Six reports Olivia said in a press release.

It seems that the family is ready to get back to some semblance of normalcy after both Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli served prison time for their involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal. Mossimo was released from prison in April 2021 while Loughlin finished her sentence in December 2020.

Olivia Says She ‘Deserves a Second Chance to Redeem Myself’

When news of the college admissions bribery scandal broke, brands including Sephora and the fashion retailer Lulus ended their brand partnerships with Olivia. As a social media influencer, Olivia had amassed an impressive online following. The 21-year-old currently has 1.3 million Instagram followers and 1.84 million YouTube subscribers.

In a December 2020 appearance on Red Table Talk, a talk show hosted by the Pinkett Smith family, Olivia opened up about her experience with public shaming and said she thinks she deserves a second chance.

“I think every single person in my family can be like, ‘That was messed up. That was a big mistake.’ But I think what’s so important to me is to learn from the mistake, not to now be shamed and punished and never be given a second chance. I’m 21, I feel like I deserve a second chance to redeem myself, to show I’ve grown,” Olivia said.

Will Loughlin Be Given a Second Chance On ‘When Calls the Heart?’

Second changes for Olivia and Bella Giannulli are one thing, but will America be so quick to forgive Loughlin and her husband Mossimo? Will “When Calls the Heart” fans ever see Loughlin’s character Abigail Stanton return to the show?

Some fans think that an Instagram photo shared by the show’s star, Erin Krakow, hints that Loughlin could be back for season 9 in 2022. The photo is a picture of Abigail’s cafe and the caption is simply a pie emoji. Some fans think it’s a sign that Loughlin will be back baking pies as Abigail in season 9.

“Maybe a clue??? 🧐 Is our beloved Abigail back at the Cafe???!!! We can hope (and have some fun with Erin’s posts 😉) #hopeinHopeValley,” one fan commented on the post.

Krakow also wished Loughlin a happy birthday on Instagram, writing “Happy Birthday to my beautiful friend for life, with a heart twice the size of Abigail’s. Love you.”

The co-creator of the show, Brian Bird, has already said he would like to see Loughlin return to the show. ”

“Some of the fans have asked what will happen to Abigail’s character and shared their opinion that Hope Valley should be an example of forgiveness and grace. As Lori’s friend, I could not agree more,” he told From the Desk in 2019.

