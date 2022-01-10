Lori Loughlin Is ‘Devastated’ By Bob Saget’s Death

Lori Loughlin, who starred with Bob Saget on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” released a statement about his death, sharing that she was devastated by the news. Loughlin once starred in Hallmark’s series “When Calls the Heart, and recently appeared in GAC’s spinoff series, “When Hope Calls.”

Loughlin Said Words Can’t Express Her Pain Over Saget’s Death

In a statement to Us Weekly, Loughlin said:

Words cannot begin to express how devastated I am. Bob was more than my friend; he was my family. I will miss his kind heart and quick wit. Thank you for a lifetime of wonderful memories and laughter. I love you, Bobby.

Saget played the role of Danny Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” Loughlin played the role of Rebecca “Becky” Donaldson-Katsopolis, wife of Jesse Katsopolis on the show (played by John Stamos.)

Saget Remained Friends with Loughlin & Defended Her After the College Admissions Scandal

Even after news about the college admissions scandal broke, Saget remained friends with Loughlin and defended her in public statements.

In October 2020, Saget told Page Six that he loved Loughlin and believed she was a sweetheart.

He said:

And you know when it gets down to it, there’s so much going on and so many people have gone through so much and you know … if you love somebody then you have to make that, decision and [ask yourself] is this something that causes me not to love a person and I love her. She’s a sweetheart.

He said he texted her after she was sentenced to two months in federal prison, along with 250 hours of community service. He told Page Six that he wrote to her and said: “I love you and thinking of you, that’s all.”

In October 2019, he told Fox News that he loves people and everyone goes through things. He wasn’t going to cut Loughlin out of his life, he said.

He told Fox: “I love the people I love, and people go through life, and stuff happens. For a while, I was saying, ‘No comment,’ and now there’s just no point in talking about it because I’ve answered it. What I would say is, I love the people I love, and I have empathy for people that are in my life for 35 years. I don’t cut people out… I’ve never had any friends growing up. So, I’m lucky to have any in the first place.”

Saget’s Cause of Death Is Not Yet Known

Saget’s cause of death is currently unknown. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that there were no signs of foul play and no signs of drug use. He was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

Heavy reported that emergency transmissions showed that he was found not breathing and without a pulse. He was found by a security officer.

Fox News reported that officers responded to a call late on Sunday afternoon, after he was found dead. The 911 caller said: “We have an unresponsive guest in a room… [Who is] not responding, not breathing, and no pulse.”

A sheriff’s office report indicated that he was found in his bed and there were no signs of trauma, Fox reported. His family had not been able to contact him.

In a statement, the Chief Medical Examiner said that it could take up to 10 to 12 weeks to know the cause of death, Orlando Sentinel reported.

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure’s Reaction to Bob Saget’s Death