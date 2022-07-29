Lori Loughlin Tearfully Opens Up About Feeling ‘Down & Broken’ in New Video

Former Hallmark star Lori Loughlin opened up for the first time since she served a prison sentence after the college admissions scandal broke. Loughlin shared how a nonprofit welcomed her when she was feeling broken, and how glad she is to continue volunteering with them.

Loughlin Shared Her Experience During Project Angel Food’s Telethon

In a recent interview with KTLA 5, Loughlin shared her experience helping Project Angel Food, and talked about how the nonprofit has helped her too. Although some media outlets have said this is her first TV appearance since being in prison, her first official TV appearance was actually on a Christmas “When Hope Calls” special on GAC Family.

Her interview occurred during the Project Angel Food Lead with Love 3 telethon, KTLA reported.

“They have welcomed me with such open arms at a time when I was feeling particularly down and broken,” she said during the interview, her eyes filling with tears. “That’s how I found a home here, and that’s what I feel like they did for me, and that’s why I’m so proud to be here and working with this organization, because they really do care. It’s really a community. It’s more than just feeding people, it’s about loving people and helping people. And I think that is so important and I’m so proud to be a part of Project Angel Food.”

She shared that helping Project Angel Food was “one of the most rewarding experiences of my life.”

Loughlin explained that she packed food, but particularly enjoyed doing the deliveries.

“I got to work everywhere,” she said. “I packed a lot of cereal and I packed a lot of fruit. … My favorite is doing the deliveries. I have the same delivery route once a week and I see the same people. And it’s so nice to make that connection with those people. Often they are unable to leave their homes. They’re somewhat isolated, especially during the pandemic.”

She said that Project Angel Food helps people “who have hit a low in their life. Facing extreme illness or have lost their job during the pandemic. Project Angel Food is there for them. It is a community; it is a family.”

A ‘When Calls the Heart’ Exec Said the Interview Was About ‘the Importance of Second Chances’

Brian Bird, executive producer of “When Calls the Heart,” shared the interview on Facebook and wrote, “Really worth watching… from our friend, Lori Loughlin. The importance and power of second-chances in our world. Have your Kleenex ready!”

One person, Darlene McAdams, replied: “Everyone deserves a second chance. I pray that she knows The Lord because He can bring her back and provide the joy of forgiveness and grace We all fall short 💞.”

Margie Mijares replied, “I 💕💞💕💞💖💖 absolutely LOVE this!!! I believe in 2nd chances and restoring people to a right relationship with God and friends. We are to love them back to life!!!”

Bird and “When Calls the Heart” star Erin Krakow have been open about their desire to see Loughlin return to the series.

However, when GAC Family first announced that Loughlin was joining the “When Hope Calls” spinoff, Crown Media made it clear that Loughlin wasn’t returning to Hallmark.

