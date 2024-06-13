Kevin McGarry Reveals Lori Loughlin’s Role Bringing Nathan Onto WCTH

Erin Krakow (Elizabeth) and Kevin McGarry (Nathan) have been doing a press tour, interviewing with media outlets as season 11 of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart” nears its end. In an interview with Us Weekly, McGarry and Krakow revealed how Lori Loughlin had played a role in bringing him onto the show.

Loughlin Personally Took McGarry to His Chemistry Reading

Play

Before he was cast in Nathan’s role, McGarry needed Loughlin’s help getting him to one of his auditions.

“Lori picked Kevin up and drove him to his chemistry reading,” Krakow told Us Weekly.

McGarry elaborated.

“There was a problem at the studio and the chemistry read I was supposed to have with Erin was delayed,” he recalled. “And they’re like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re figuring this out. We’re sending somebody.’ And I came down to the lobby and Aunt Becky was like, ‘Hey! Taking you…’ And I’m like, ‘Am I dreaming? What’s happening?’ … And then we got in, and yeah…”

Loughlin was a big encouragement to him during his first season, he added.

“She was nothing but supportive for the whole period of me getting on the show and being on the show the first season,” he said.

In an interview with Bonnie Laufer, McGarry and Krakow said there were actually two chemistry reads for Nathan and Elizabeth. The first was done over video and then the second chemistry read was in person.

“I read with Kevin on a situation similar to this, it was sort of a Zoom thing…” Krakow recalled. “When we first read together on that Zoom, I was really nervous. I felt a lot of pressure. Obviously we just lost my previous co-star on the show and wanted to make sure that we got it right… And he was the one putting my mind at ease.”

Krakow said McGarry still supports her like that when they’re filming.

“It feels like in so many ways, Kevin does that for me throughout our days on set,” she said. “He puts me at ease and I think that comes from knowing that if I leap, he’s going to catch me, and that goes both ways.”

Krakow & McGarry Are Still Hoping for Loughlin’s Return

Krakow was also asked in the Us Weekly interview if she’d like to see Abigail come back.

“A thousand percent,” Krakow answered without hesitation.

McGarry agreed.

“There’s been lots of people who’ve said we’d love to have her back,” he said. “It’s not our decision of course.”

Krakow added: “She’s an incredible person and a very dear friend. She’s got a real good heart. People don’t even know how special a person she is.”

In an interview with TV Insider before season 11 started, Krakow admitted that Loughlin’s return was still looking unlikely.

“Obviously, it’s tricky,” she said. “I will say, because I don’t want to get people’s hopes up too high, Abigail does not currently return in Season 11, and I hope that doesn’t feel like a bait and switch for anyone when they see Gowen go to her door at the end of Season 10. It is more about Gowen’s journey to self-discovery and self-forgiveness. But I would love it if she could come back. That would be just the greatest.”

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’