Could Lori Loughlin’s Mysterious New Role Be for ‘When Calls the Heart’?

Lori Loughlin has asked for permission to travel to Canada in September and October to film a role for a mysterious new project. Some Hallmark fans are speculating that this might be for Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart.”

She Asked the Court to Let Her Travel to Canada to Film a Mysterious Role This Fall

A judge in the U.S. signed off on a petition allowing Lori Loughlin to travel to Canada for a new role, TMZ reported. Now she is waiting on Canada to also give her permission.

Boston Herald reported that the petition noted:

Ms. Loughlin has requested permission to travel to Canada for work-related purposes in anticipation of being offered a filming production project… Ms. Loughlin’s acceptance of the offer is contingent on the Court’s authorization; therefore, Ms. Loughlin is requesting an expedited response

TMZ reported that the documents didn’t reveal any more details about the project or who it is for. Us Weekly reported that she would be filming for about one week. Interestingly, most Hallmark movies take about two weeks to film.

Us Weekly also noted that Canada has denied some convicted felons, including Chris Brown and The Game, entry into the country. However, Loughlin was already allowed to travel there once to film the Christmas special for “When Hope Calls.”

Loughlin is serving two years probation following the college admissions scandal, and has also served two months in jail.

Loughlin Would Film in Canada While ‘When Calls the Heart’ Is Still Filming

If approved, Loughlin’s travel to Canada would overlap with the filming of “When Calls the Heart” season 10.

According to Boston Herald, her petition noted: “Ms. Loughlin anticipates that she will be traveling for about one week in the middle of September or beginning of October.”

Hollywood North Buzz reported that season 10 of “When Calls the Heart” is filming from July 25 through November 16, 2022. So Loughlin would indeed be in Canada while the show is still filming there.

While it’s possible she could be filming for “When Calls the Heart,” she might also be filming a Christmas movie or a different project entirely.

Bird & Krakow Want Her Back, But Hallmark Previously Said She Wasn’t Returning

Brian Bird, executive producer and creator of “When Calls the Heart,” has said that he would like Loughlin to return to the show. And Erin Krakow, executive producer and lead star in the show, has shared similar sentiments.

When Loughlin was given a role on “When Hope Calls,” which Bird also executive produces, he noted on Facebook: “Nothing neutral about my comment and zero reservations. I’m a grace guy. I’m all in.”

He wrote in another comment, “I personally don’t want to live in a world where people are defined for the rest of their lives by their mistakes.”

In an interview with ET Canada, Krakow talked about how much she’d like to see Loughlin return to the show. When asked if there was a chance that Abigail might come back in a future season, Krakow said:

From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley. And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.

However, Bird has acknowledged in the past that it would be tough to get Loughlin back on the Hallmark network. In an interview with Charisma Podcast Network’s Greenelines podcast and host Dr. Steve Greene, Bird shared:

I personally would love nothing more than that happening in Hope Valley. Whether or not we can do it is another question. There’s a lot of moving parts to that decision. There’s a lot of other stakeholders besides me who would have to say yes to that. So I can’t say with certainty that we can pull that off. I hope we can, but I can’t say that we can actually pull it off… If anyone should come to Hope Valley it should be Abigail. In my opinion, that’s the kind of show we are. … I certainly hope so. That’s about all I know and all I can say at this point.

When GAC Family first announced that Loughlin was joining the “When Hope Calls” spinoff, Crown Media made it clear that Loughlin wasn’t returning to Hallmark. The network hasn’t provided any updates since making those statements.

