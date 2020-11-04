Lori Loughlin’s a ‘Wreck’ While in California Prison

Lori Loughlin checked into a California prison two weeks early on October 30, after she and her husband pleaded guilty to charges of paying bribes for their daughters to get into college at the University of Southern California. The former Hallmark star was released from When Calls the Heart when news about the scandal broke. But now she’s really struggling with her two-month prison term, Us Magazine reported.

She Started Strong & Now Is a ‘Wreck’

A source told Us Magazine that Loughlin started her prison term strong, saying that she felt she could handle it well with her family’s support and her faith. That source said the road ahead is now “daunting” to Loughlin, and another unnamed source told Us Magazine that she’s a “wreck.”

A source said: “It’s only two months but she’s dreading it. Her mind keeps telling her that something will go horribly wrong in prison or that her stay could be prolonged.”

They said that she tried to focus on the end and getting out, but just couldn’t control her fears about going to prison.

Loughlin was sentenced to two months in prison plus two years of supervised release in August. This will also include 100 hours of community service and a $150,000 fine. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months of prison — three months longer than Loughlin. He will also have two years of supervised release but will need to serve 150 more hours of community service than his wife.

AP reported that a prosecutor released a statement about her prison term:

The parties recently agreed that the defendant can report to prison on October 30, 2020, instead of on November 19, 2020. The defendant has further agreed that, during her two month sentence, she will not seek an early release from prison on COVID-related grounds

This means that if she serves her full two months then she will miss both Thanksgiving and Christmas. She and her husband entered their pleas in May.

A source told Us Magazine in May that Loughlin had hoped to be in prison at a different time than her husband, so one parent could be available for their children. Giannulli will be serving time at FCI Lompoc, a low-security facility, NBC Boston reported, and was also ordered to report there no later than November 19.

She Is Likely Being Quarantined for Her First Two Weeks

She’ll be quarantined for the first 14 days at the prison after being screened for COVID-19, AP reported. It’s not clear if the statements about Loughlin not handling prison well were concerning her time in quarantine.

California’s Victorville Federal Correctional Institute is often used for white-collar criminals and celebrities, Elle reported. However, one former inmate, Holli Coulman, told Elle that it won’t be an easy stay. She said most inmates won’t have sympathy for her and she’ll need to “learn the ropes” on her own.

She said the newer inmates must clean the bathrooms and they live in bunk rooms. Inmates wake up at 5:30 a.m. and beds must be made “military style.” Older computers are available for five cents a minute, and inmates can take music lessons. Because of COVID-19, she said the dining halls are closed and inmates are given bagged meals. They aren’t allowed visitors.

