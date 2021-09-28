Lori Loughlin Will Be Starring in ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2

Major shakeups are happening in the “When Calls the Heart” universe. Lori Loughlin is set to star in season 2 of “When Hope Calls.” But in a major twist, this spinoff series won’t be airing on a Hallmark network this time around.

Abigail Will Be in the ‘When Hope Calls’ Two-Part Premiere

Lori Loughlin’s character of Abigail, along with Abigail’s son Cody, will be starring in the two-part premiere of “When Hope Calls” season 2, GAC Family shared with Heavy in a press release.

This marks Loughlin’s first return to television since the college admissions scandal broke.

Carter Ryan will also return as Cody for the season 2 premiere, Deadline reported. The premiere will be a two-part premiere with the episodes airing back-to-back. The premiere is called “When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas” and it will debut on Saturday, December 18.

Brian Bird is still set as an executive producer for the new season, despite its move to a new network. Michael Landon is also an executive producer, along with Brad Krevoy, Alfonso H. Moreno, Kaitlyn Greenough, and David Anselmo.

The news comes shortly after Loughlin received permission to travel to Canada to film. A probation official sent in her request, which said that she was “being offered a filming production project” and that “Ms. Loughlin anticipates she will be traveling for about one week,” The Mercury News reported.

It’s not known if Loughlin will appear in the rest of the season beyond parts one and two.

‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2 Will Air on GAC Family

In another big twist, “When Hope Calls” won’t be airing its second season on any Hallmark property. The first season aired on Hallmark’s streaming service. The new season will air on GAC Family. (You can learn how to watch GAC Family on TV in Heavy’s story here.)

Part 1 airs on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Part 2 airs immediately after Part 1 on Saturday, December 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

The synopsis for Episode 1 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 1, a Christmas festival worthy of Harper’s Bazaar happens in Brookfield as the community is one of three contenders in the magazine’s search for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. The entire town is preoccupied with creating the essence of Christmas for the photojournalist’s lens, though, behind the scenes, residents are not living the spiritof the season. In the midst of the fuss, a stagecoach appears, and out steps Abigail Stanton and her son, Cody who have brought a troubled boy to Lillian’s orphanage.

The synopsis for Episode 2 reads:

In the World Premiere of When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, Part 2, photojournalist Paul Franklin is wrapping his research on the community of Brookfield as a contender for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town. By now, Paul blends in as the town prepares for Christmas Eve. Lillian, the orphans, and Gabriel are running out of options to restore the troubled boy’s hope for better times. Just when all seems lost, a secret Santa appears to fulfill all holiday wishes, and Abigail has a profound conversation with a dear friend from the past. Meanwhile, Paul’s lens is recording every miraculous moment.

Morgan Kohan will reprise her role as Lillian Walsh, Deadline reported, and RJ Hatanaka is believed to be part of the cast too but has not yet been confirmed.

