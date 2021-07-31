Where Was ‘Love, For Real’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Love, For Real,” premieres Saturday, July 31 at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. This is part of Hallmark’s Summer Nights 2021 movie schedule. The movie stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, Corbin Bleu, and Taiana Tully. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the talented cast who brought the movie to life.

If you can’t catch the movie on July 31, it will also air on August 1 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 5 at 8 p.m., August 8 at 1 p.m., August 14 at 3 p.m., and August 26 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

‘Love, For Real’ Was Filmed in Hawaii

“Love, for Real” was filmed on location in Hawaii, including Oahu, according to IMDb. According to Instagram posts shared during filming, most of the filming took place in April and May 2021.

Bridges shared this photo in North Shore, Oahu, during filming. On May 2, she wrote that she was heading back to the mainland (California) after filming her movie.

Tully shared a lot of photos from her time on set. On May 7, she shared these sets of photos (including a video at the end) from her filming. The photo at the beginning matches what she’s wearing in promo photos for the movie.

On June 4, she shared a note to her friends about how thankful she was to film the movie. She wrote, in part: “Thank you @maclainnelson for believing in me, advocating for me, and for giving me the chance to play Bree ❤️ It was truly such an amazing experience all around thanks to the incredibly talented cast and crew of #LoveForReal

Excited for you all to see this one on the @hallmarkchannel ☺️”

Foster shared this photo from Hawaii on April 14.

Sasha Clements, who also stars in the movie and is married to Bleu, shared this photo from when she visited him on set at Kailua Beach in May. She wrote: “Totally came to set to make sure he had everything he needed for his shirtless scene. Definitely did not come just to stare at him. Just being a supportive life partner over here! 👍🏼⁠”

On May 8 she posted a series of photos and wrote: “Finally getting the hang of the Shaka sign! Corbin said I’ve been holding it up too high making it look like I was saying “call me!” 🤦🏻‍♀️ Anyway here’s us at @germainesluau which was a beautiful way to celebrate the end of our Hawaii shoot❤️ Mahalo for having us! 🤙🏼”

She posted this clip from the movie and wrote: “LOVE, FOR REAL😍 airs July 31st on @hallmarkchannel . See what we were up to in Hawaii! ⁠I had such a fun time rejecting @corbinbleu’s advances and tearfully confessing my love for another 😜”

On June 5, Bleu went skydiving with director Maclain Nelson:

They both agreed that this was the best day of filming:

On May 16, Nelson shared these photos after filming was finished. He wrote: “I want to take a second and thank my amazing cast of #LoveForReal If there is a funnier, kinder, more talented and more beautiful group of actors on the earth, I challenge them to a dance party/ karaoke battle, because these people were amazing. Can’t wait for everyone to see their work. Get ready to laugh! I will keep you posted when this one airs on @hallmarkchannel aloha and mahalo!!! ALSO, fun tip. When you have the best looking cast ever assembled in the current century, MAKE SURE YOU HAVE A KILLER FARMER TAN when you pose with them.”

He said the experience in Oahu was amazing.

Meet the Cast

Chloe Bridges is Hayley. Her credits include “Schooled,” “Browse,” “The Rookie,” “Insatiable” (Roxy), “Game Over, Man!,” “The Final Girls,” “Charmed,” “Daytime Divas” (Kibby), “Pretty Little Liars” (Sydney), “Faking It” (Zita), “The Carrie Diaries” (Donna), “Freddie” (Zoey), and more. She’s married to Adam DeVine.

Scott Michael Foster is Luke. His credits include “You,” “5 Years Apart,” “The Boy Behind the Door,” “In the Key of Love,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” (Nathaniel), “Blood & Oil” (Wick), “Chasing Life” (Leo), “Once Upon a Time” (Kristoff), “Hunt and Catch Fire” (Hunt), “Zero Hour” (Arron), “Californication” (Tyler), “The River” (Jonas), “Greek” (Cappie), and more.

Corbin Bleu is Marco. His credits include “A Christmas Dance Reunion” (for 2021), “Dynasty,” “Acting for a Cause,” “Supergirl,” “Ovid and the Art of Love,” “The Fosters,” “Drop Dead Diva,” “Megachurch Murder,” “One Life to Live” (Jeffrey King), “”The Beautiful Life: TBL,” “Flight 29 Down” (Nathan), and more.

Bleu is married to Sasha Clements, who portrays Candace in the movie. Her credits include “Degrassi: The Next Generation” (Cat), “Open Heart,” “How to Build a Better Boy,” “Lost Girl,” “Really Me,” “Majority Rules!” (Kiki), and more.

Taiana Tully is Bree. Her credits include “Magnum P.I.,” “Aloha Surf Hotel,” “Water Like Fire,” “Hawaii Five-0,” and more.

Camille Kostek is Emily. Her credits include “Wipeout,” “Fashionably Yours,” “I Feel Pretty,” and more.

Karen Malina White is Marie. Her credits include “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Shirley), “9-1-1,” “Mom,” “Lodge 49” (Trish), “Animal Kingdom,” “I Didn’t Do It” (Betty), “Jump In: The Movie,” “The Mentalist,” “Suits,” “The Proud Family” (Dijonay), “Malcolm & Eddie” (Nicolette), “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” (Florence/Sandra), “Chicago Hope,” “Me and the Boys” (Janet), “Getting by” (Yolanda), “A Different World” and “The Cosby Show” (Charmaine), and more.

Also starring are:

Carson Fagerbakke (Vanessa)

Keala Patterson (Caroline)

Yasmeen Sulieman (Luanne)

Heidi Fielek (Kate)

Darren Darnborough (Keith)

