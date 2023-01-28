Where Was ‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’ Filmed? Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest “New Year, New Movies” title, “Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance,” premieres on Saturday, January 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ashely Newbrough and Stephen Huszar. Here are all the details on where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance’ Was Filmed in Fernie, British Columbia

“Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance” (filmed under the working title “Glacier Park Romance”) was filmed in Fernie, British Columbia. Fernie Fix Magazine shared the location in this Instagram video.

Interestingly, this sneak peek from Hallmark has a Lizard Creek Lodge sign in the background. Lizard Creek Lodge, according to its website, is located in Fernie. Their website notes: “Lizard Creek Lodge is in the perfect ski-in/ski-out (or bike-in/bike-out) position at Fernie Alpine Resort. The outdoor pool and hot tubs overlook the mountains, and there is even a gentle run that cruises past the hotel. There are 14 units in the main lodge and 85 residential-style condominiums in two other buildings.”

The Fernie Alpine Resort website also displays many maps for skiing. It dubs itself “The Largest Alpine Bowl Skiing in the Canadian Rockies.”

In an interview with the podcast Everything About Hallmark, Huszar shared more about where the movie was filmed.

“It was filmed on location in Fernie, BC … which is really close to the border of BC and Alberta… It’s one of the most avalanche-prone hills in the Rockies or even in the world. And it has some of the most snow, accumulation of snow, over the actual ski season… The ski patrollers and the avalanche experts and everyone there are very, very, very well trained. They’re some of the world’s best. So I got to work with some legends and the skiers as well…”

He said they filmed a month before the ski hill was open and the snow was “phenomenal,” so they were very lucky. He added that they filmed at a resort, but it was still a remote location.

“Ninety percent of the show was shot on the mountain outside,” he added, sharing that it was also really cold while they filmed.

Ashley Newbrough elaborated in an interview with Everything About Hallmark, sharing that they all stayed at a resort while filming and it was shot just before the resort opened.

In an interview with Survived the Shows, Director Christie Will Wolf said it was negative 20 sometimes when they filmed, which was a challenge.

“We are at high altitudes and very cold weather,” she said. “The cast and the crew would get very, very cold… The biggest challenge was making sure that everybody stayed safe and healthy while we were shooting. Every probably about 15 minutes when we were on the mountain we would have mandatory warm-ups…”

She said the mountains and snow in this movie are all completely real.

In an interview with the Hallmarkies Podcast, Wolf shared that they filmed the movie in November and December.

Wolf also shared a behind-the-scenes video about the movie.

“In anticipation, figured I’d start to roll out some behind the scenes of directing of this very special movie. …Lots more fun posts to come, but we will start with this action packed reel,” Wolf wrote.

Amélie Will Wolf, Christie’s daughter, also played in the movie and shared a few pictures through a highlights reel album called “Fernie” on Instagram. In it, she included a note about it being filmed in Fernie.

She also shared some ADR work.

The real Glacier National Park is actually about four hours away from Fernie, B.C. You can look at this Google Map to locate where exactly it is.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Hannah’s (Newbrough) has her life and job down to a science. In fact, as a climatologist and avalanche expert, she’s dedicated her career to developing an avalanche forecasting technology to help keep danger at bay for those on the mountains. When word of her impressive system travels all the way to Glacier National Park, she’s invited to install her equipment and teach her program to their Mountain Rescue Team. Eager to share this life-saving technology, Hannah sets off for Glacier National Park where she’s greeted by Chris (Huszar), director of Mountain Rescue. Chris is confident, rugged, handsome…and skeptical. Things are a bit frosty between them at first. The way he sees it, Hannah might have her science and data, but he has real world experience. Chris doesn’t need an algorithm to tell him how to navigate the terrain. He begins to thaw, however, when he realizes that like him, Hannah just wants to save lives. And soon enough they discover that it’s love – not an avalanche – sweeping them both off their feet, even if they still don’t see eye to eye on avalanche forecasting. One afternoon, Chris is called out on an emergency rescue mission to a location that Hannah’s technology has flagged as a high-risk area. Hannah worries an avalanche is coming and Chris is right in its path. With time running out, Hannah must convince Chris to let science be his guide, as it’s sure to lead him not just back to safety but right into the romance of his life.”

According to her bio, Ashley Newbrough is known for her recurring role on The CW’s “Privileged” with Lucy Hale and JoAnna Garcia Swisher. Newbrough has also had recurring roles on ABC’s “Mistresses” and played the lead in TV movies like “Snowmace” for ION and “You May Now Kill the Bride” for Lifetime. Newbrough had roles in “Love Under the Stars,” “A Merry Christmas Match,” and “Small Town Christmas” on the Hallmark Channel. Newbrough lives in Los Angeles and is both an American and a Canadian citizen.

Stephen Huszar was born in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, where he also went to college and got his degree. According to his profile, in 2004 Huszar made his acting debut in the TV movie “The Cradle Will Fall.” Soon after that, he got his first lead role in the movie “Caught in the Headlights,” where he played opposite Kim Coates. He’s had recurring roles on popular shows like “Smallville” on The CW, “The Fringe” on FOX, “Corner Gas” on CTV, and “Paradise Falls” on Showcase. Other movies he’s been in include “Milton’s Secret” with Donald Sutherland and Michelle Rodriguez, which he also produced, “30 Days of Night: Dark Days,” “Faces in the Crowd” with Milla Jovovich and “Ferocious” with Kim Coates, Dustin Milligan, and Amanda Crew. His Hallmark productions include “Return to Christmas Creek,” “Ruby Herring Mysteries,” “Undercover Holiday,” and Luke on “Chesapeake Shores.”

In an interview with Everything About Hallmark, Huszar said they worked with real working dogs, not actors.

“Ski patrol dogs,” he said, “and rescue dogs. They literally would rescue people from avalanches and find them under the snow. Very, very, very intelligent dogs and lots of fun to hang out with as well. We had a good time.”

