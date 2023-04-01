Where Was ‘Love in the Maldives’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Love in the Maldives,” premieres on Saturday April 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jocelyn Hudon and Jake Manley. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Love in the Maldives’ Was Filmed on Location in the Maldives

Unlike many Hallmark movies that are filmed in Canada, “Love in The Maldives” was really filmed in multiple beautiful locations in the Maldives, according to IMDb.

One of the locations was the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort. Look at how peaceful this place looks.

Another interesting location mentioned by IMDb is the Vaavu Shipwreck. According to the Visit Maldives website, the shipwreck is believe to be an Indonesian ship that capsized and washed ashore. This shipwreck is home to a variety of corals as well as schools of fish, including clownfish, and sea anemone. Skilled freedivers can swim inside the captain’s cabin of the sunken ship for some pretty fascinating Instagram photos, the website notes.

It also make sense that Hudon was selected for this movie since she is a certified scuba diver!

Jocelyn Hudon even swam with sharks during her trip in the Maldives!

She took many photos while on her work trip.

Jake Manley posted this photo while in The Maldives.

This is not the first time that the actors shared the screen.

Director Colin Theys posted this very calming shot from what looks like a beach in the Maldives.

The Hallmark Stars Were Married in 2021 on Halloween

Hudon and Manley have been together since 2016, and got engaged in 2020.

They were married on Halloween, ET Online reported. They eloped in Las Vegas on October 31, 2021, a year after their engagement. Hudon said a “surprising number of people” flew in at the last minute to see their elopement wedding. A “zombie Elvis” officiated. Hudon said she tried to “mentally prepare” her mother for the wedding.

“I told her that this isn’t going to be a perfect, traditional wedding — we’re going to get married next to a Cadillac, in a tunnel, and Elvis is dressed as a zombie,” Hudon told ET Online. “But luckily, zombie Elvis went above and beyond what I expected, and my dad walked me down the aisle, which was awesome.”

Hudon wore a black dress that she bought on Etsy from a woman who made dresses in Ukraine.

Their wedding reception was at The Velveteen Rabit venue in Las Vegas, and their wedding cake was actually five cakes from Milk Bar, since Milk Bar was out of larger cakes.

“My friends drove to Milk Bar, picked up the cakes and brought them around with us the entire day. It was hilarious,” Hudon recalled.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Rae Parker (Hudon) has a very fabulous, single life that attracts thousands of readers to her monthly travel column. Rae is surprised when her editor wants to send her to the world’s most romantic vacation destination. She’s an adventurous spirit and staying at the luxurious hotel makes it difficult for her to find the type of experiences she needs to write an article worthy of her column. It doesn’t help that Rae is terribly afraid of the open ocean and a hotel that floats in the middle of it. After a few failed solo attempts, Rae realizes she needs some guidance and support to undertake some of the challenges outside of her comfort zone. The Guest Experience Expert, Jared Joseph (Manley), steps in and makes it his personal mission to give Rae the adventure she’s looking for…

According to her profile, Jocelyn Hudon (Rae) studied at the National Ballet Academy of Canada. She’s well known for her role as Abby in “The Strain,” an FX sereies created by Guillermo Del Toro and Chuck Hogan. She also stars in “Ice” and stars opposite Manley in the Netflix series “The Order.”

Hudon appeared in the film “Pixels” opposite Adam Sandler and Peter Dinklage, and will soon be seen appearing in Riptide alongside Val Kilmer and Chace Crawford.

“Love in the Maldives” marks Hudon’s return to Hallmark since she starred in “When Hope Calls.” Hudon did not return for the Christmas special of “When Hope Calls” when the series was picked up by Great American Family, and she did not mention any intention of starring in GAF’s second season of the series. Her absence was written into the plot, and she said on social media that she couldn’t film due to scheduling conflicts with an action movie. Hudon has also starred in “Baby It’s Cold Inside” and “From Friend to Fiance.”

According to his bio, Jake Manley (Jared) has appeared in a wide range of films, including comedies, action, and horror, and science fiction films. Recent credits include the crime thriller “Infamous” with Bella Thorne, “The Order” on Netflix with Hudon, “Holidate” on Netflix, “Midway” opposite Woody Harrelson, “Pursuit,” “Heroes: Reborn,” “A Dog’s Journey,” and more.

“Creepers,” a feature film produced by Lionsgate Pictures, and Mario van Peebles’ “Outlaw Posse” are two upcoming films that Manley is starring in.

Also starring in the movie are:

Juliana Wimbles

Patricia McKenzie

Lucy Newman-Williams

