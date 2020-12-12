‘Love, Lights, Hanukkah!’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel is premiering a Hanukkah-themed movie on Saturday, December 12, with encores airing throughout the holiday season. The movie stars Mia Kirshner, Ben Savage, and Marilu Henner. But where was the movie filmed? Here’s everything you need to know about the filming locations and the cast who bring the movie to life.

The Movie Was Filmed in Canada

Love, Lights, Hanukkah! was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, Hollywood North Buzz reported. Ben Savage noted in a video interview that the movie was filmed in Abbotsford, which is just outside of Vancouver. The movie started filming on October 7 and wrapped on October 28.

Peppermint Pop Quiz – Love, Lights, Hanukkah! – Hallmark ChannelThe stars of Love, Lights, Hanukkah! quiz each other on Hanukkah trivia! 2020-11-13T02:08:39Z

Savage shared some great behind-the-scenes moments during filming. Here’s a photo from Vancouver.

And here he showed how the set was really starting to look like Christmas.

He posed with a snowman for one photo in Vancouver.

And he shared a photo with Henner while they were filming in Vancouver and close to wrapping the movie.

Savage really seemed to enjoy all the Christmas festivities.

He said he had a great time.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis for the movie reads; “As Christina prepares her restaurant for Christmas, a DNA test reveals that she’s Jewish! The discovery leads her to a new family and a new, unlikely romance over eight crazy nights.”

Mia Kirshner stars as Christina. Her many other credits include Star Trek: Discovery (Amanda Grayson), Real Detective, Reluctant Witness, Bloodline, Defiance (Kenya), Lost Girl, The Vampire Diaries (Isobel Flemming), The L Word (Jenny Shecter for 70 episodes), 24 (Mandy), Wolf Lake (Ruby Cates), Now & Forever, Century Hotel, Not Another Teen Movie, Cowboys and Angels, Mad City, Murder in the First, Dracula: The Series (Sophie), and more.

Ben Savage stars as David. He’s perhaps best known for Boy Meets World (Cory Matthews) and Girl Meets World. His many other credits include Homeland (Young Saul), The Leftovers, Girl Meets Boy, Lake Effects, Car Babes, ABC TGIF, Party of Five, Wild Palms (Coty), A Family for Joe (Chris), She Woke Up, Dear John (Matthew), and more.

Marilu Henner stars as Ruth. Her many credits include Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Aida Teagarden), Bob Hearts Abishola, The Mimic, Life with Dog, Love on a Limb, The Crazy Ones, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Vivian), The Glades, Hitched for the Holidays, Unforgettable, Providence, The Comeback, Man on the Moon, Titanic, Evening Shade (Ava Evans Newton for 98 episodes), Who’s the Boss, Taxi (Elaine for 114 episodes), and more.

Advah Soudack (third from the right) stars as Becky. Her many credits include voicing numerous animated characters, including Gintama (Kyubei/Seita) and Beyblade Burst (Kit Lopez),

David Kaye (far left, above) stars as Scott.

Anthony Timpano (second from the right) also stars in the movie.

Bradley Stryker stars as Eddie. His credits include American Tourist: Nightmare in Thailand (Dale), Motherland: Fort Salem, Altered Carbon, Lost in Space, Arrow, Hailey Dean Mystery, El Recluso (Jack), Chesapeake Shores (John Rawl), Damnation (Tanner), The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (Skipjack), iZombie (Kenny), Stargate Universe (Curtis), General Hospital, and more.

Brandi Alexander stars as Janet. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Wedding Every Weekend. Her many previous credits include A Gift to Cherish, Our Christmas Love Song, Daughter, The Last Bridesmaid, Memories of Christmas, Darrow & Darrow: Body of Evidence, Falling for You, Take Two, Insomnia (Eva), The Romeo Section (Lana), A Gift to Remember, iZombie, The Orchard, Heartbeat, Blackstone, Fifty Shades of Grey, Level Up, V, Alcatraz, Smallville, Grand Army (Coach Reynolds), and more.

