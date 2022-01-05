Lucas & Elizabeth Might Face Trouble in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9

So far, most of the sneak peeks for “When Calls the Heart” season 9 have shown Lucas and Elizabeth happily enjoying dating each other. However, a synopsis for the Hallmark series’ new season hints that Lucas and Elizabeth might be facing some trouble.

The Season 9 Synopsis Indicates the Couple Might Have Some Roadblocks in the Future

ET Online reported that the new season is kicking off on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central/9 p.m. Pacific.

ET Online also shared a synopsis for the new season along with the premiere date: “Hope Valley is in a state of growth, with the foundry’s progress and the evolution of key relationships. The Mayoral race has the town buzzing with a few members of the town running against one another. Elizabeth and Lucas focus on their relationship beyond courtship, and as she gets to know Lucas better, she learns about his past which gives Elizabeth pause about their future.”

The key part of the synopsis that has caused some worry for “Lucabeth” fans is the part where Elizabeth learns more about Lucas’ past and it causes her to feel some concern about their future together as a couple.

Fans Are Debating Just What That Description Means

The Twitter account “Constable Thornton/V Day” wrote: “I really hope nothing bad happens between Lucas and Elizabeth because it says that Elizabeth learns more about Lucas’s past and then she pauses on their future.”

Fan Lis M. replied on Twitter that she’s not too worried about the description, because she believes the couple will naturally face some obstacles to their relationship.

She wrote: “I’m not surprised at something like this b/c I don’t expect their relationship to be all a bed of roses. I expect a few wonderful, romantic, harmonious episodes where we see E & L together & in love, but then in true WCTH/Hallmark fashion, there will be aghast to overcome.”

However, other fans are concerned this might lead to a breakup.

One person suggested it will just be a small bump in the road for them. Michelle wrote on Twitter, “As we know, E has a very difficult time staying mad at dimpled L. Still, wish that phrase ‘pausing on their future’ had not been included in the release. Potential fire fueling.”

Another Lucas-Elizabeth fan replied: “You can’t tell a story without a little drama but all will be well in the end.”

Meanwhile, many happy scenes have been released showing Elizabeth and Lucas enjoying their courtship.

There’s one sneak peek where Lucas walks Elizabeth home and they talk about the “little moments” that make a relationship work, and he says he’s looking forward to “all types of moments.” You can watch the clip of Elizabeth and Lucas here.

In another sneak peek, which you can watch here, Elizabeth appears nervous before their balloon ride, but Lucas assures her that he knows how to operate an air balloon.

There’s one where Lucas shows up to Elizabeth’s home with a black eye, and it’s really the first one that appears to indicate any friction between them. You can watch the sneak peek here. He says he walked into a door but she doesn’t believe him, but he says they can’t talk about it right then because she needs to go to school. But then he also gives Little Jack a toy, which is a sweet gesture.

