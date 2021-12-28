‘When Calls the Heart’ Fans Say New Sneak Peeks Show Lucas as a Great Dad

While season 8 of “When Calls the Heart” was airing on Hallmark, fans had questions about why Lucas was rarely seen with Little Jack. Based on sneak peeks of the new season, it appears that all of that is changing.

Lucas Seems To Have Many Moments with Little Jack in Season 9

On Twitter, “Lucabeth” fans are sharing their favorite moments from new sneak peeks of season 9. In one scene, Lucas gives Elizabeth a kiss while Little Jack seems to be watching them, one fan pointed out.

Another clip shows Lucas and Elizabeth walking hand-in-hand with Little Jack.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “‘Family isn’t only defined by last names or blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love.’ – Dave Willis I can’t wait to see what’s in store for this trio in S9. I agree with Rosemary – Lucas will make a wonderful father. #Hearties #LucaBeth #S9WillBeDivine”

Fans are really analyzing the scene above between Lucas and Elizabeth, along with some other scenes.

Lis M. wrote on Twitter, “I was re-watching this clip and it struck me as so cute when Little Jack (Hyland) let go of Elizabeth’s hand but held onto Lucas’ and looked so happy. I cannot wait to see this little family together in S9!”

Another fan replied, “I noticed too!!! I hope we’ll start off the season with Lucas and Jack already having a nice little bond!!”

Fans were wondering if maybe Elizabeth goes on a trip in season 9 and Rosemary or Lucas gets to watch Little Jack while she’s gone.

Lis M. wrote: “I am already loving the ‘family’ vibe the three of them are giving off.”

Lucas Gives Little Jack a New Toy

Lucas gives Little Jack a new toy in one of the sneak peeks for season 9. You can watch the sneak peek here or below. This is possibly the first time we’ve seen Lucas in Elizabeth’s home. Even though Nathan had several scenes there, Lucas was not shown in the row house.

In the video, Elizabeth is surprised by Lucas’ black eye and asks him what happened.

“I walked into a door,” he says.

Elizabeth isn’t sure she believes him and wants to discuss it more. But Lucas says she needs to go to school and he and Jack need to go sailing. It looks like he’s going to spend the day taking care of Little Jack in this episode! He says the toy he gave Little Jack is “just like the one your father had,” and Elizabeth says it’s a very thoughtful gift.

Last season, a scene where Lucas gave Little Jack a gift was cut and didn’t even appear in the deleted scenes on the season 8 DVD.

Showrunner John Tinker and his wife Ronda Rich discussed the cut scene around 22:00 in the video here, which was shared while season 8 was airing.

Rich told Tinker that a question she was often asked during season 8 is whether Lucas and Little Jack had been around each other much.

“To my knowledge they haven’t,” Tinker replied.

He agreed that COVID restrictions have played a role in limiting interactions, and then described a scene involving Lucas and Little Jack that had been filmed for season 8, but was later cut.

Tinker said, “There was a … scene… when Little Jack was in town with his mom and Lee and Rosemary returned, he’s pulling a little toy dog about ‘yea big’ on a string… Well, that was actually a gift given to him by Lucas. When he returned, Lucas gave that dog to Little Jack and he said to Elizabeth… a little toy dog on wheels… And he said, ‘Every boy needs a dog.’ And I loved that scene, but we had to cut it.”

It looks like we finally get to see Lucas gift Little Jack a toy this season, as Lucas takes on a more fatherly role. In fact, Rosemary and Elizabeth talk about that in a sneak peek you can watch here.

Rosemary comments, “I saw Lucas and Little Jack earlier today. … Lucas will make a wonderful father.”

Elizabeth looks surprised and Rosemary adds, “Oh, don’t give me that look. You obviously feel the same way.”

“Yes,” Elizabeth says. “But perhaps you could slow my trip down the aisle just a bit?”

The two laugh as Rosemary hums the wedding march. It seems that Lucas is fitting into Elizabeth’s family quite well in the new season.

