Luke Macfarlane Reveals Hallmark’s Reaction to His Departure

Luke Macfarlane recently revealed that after his new movie this Christmas season, he won’t likely be making any new Hallmark movies. He also shared how the network reacted to the news of his departure and his big box office premiere.

Hallmark Is Excited for Him, He Shared

“I’ve been doing romantic comedies for a long time with Hallmark and they have given me an incredible opportunity to sort of learn how to sort of be in that genre … they’re really excited for me,” Macfarlane shared, according to People.

Macfarlane has a lead role in the new movie “Bros,” which sometimes pokes a little lighthearted fun at the romantic genre that Hallmark operates in. In fact, People reported that the movie even has its own fictional TV network called Hallheart.

Macfarlane said he’s thankful that Hallmark gave him so many lead roles.

He told People: “I think Hallmark is also a place where, you know, they give lots of opportunities to people. They gave me, an openly gay actor, an opportunity to star as always a straight dude so that was really cool of them.”

However, in an interview with LA Times, Macfarlane broke the news that he’s likely leaving Hallmark after his new movie, which is currently called “Christmas Village.” This will be his 14th movie with the network.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane told LA Times. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

However, he’s grateful for his time with Hallmark and really appreciates all the opportunities he’s had, he’s shared in multiple interviews.

He told Yahoo: “Hallmark gave me jobs for a long time. And not only just the gay best friend — they let me be a leading man. I’m always going to be very grateful to them for that.”

Vanity Fair reported that Macfarlane’s multi-movie contract expires this fall. The multi-picture deal was announced earlier this year, Deadline reported. At the time, the announcement didn’t share how long the deal would last, only that it was for multiple movies.

His new movie, “Bros,” premieres on September 30. Universal Pictures wrote about the movie: “Universal Pictures proudly presents the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.”

He’s Currently Filming His New Hallmark Movie

Macfarlane has been busy filming his new Hallmark movie, Just Jared reported. The movie is called “Christmas Village.”

According to TV Shows Ace, he’s filming the movie with Alison Sweeney.

His first movie with Hallmark was “The Memory Book” in 2014.

Crown Media has signed numerous stars to multi-picture deals with the Hallmark Channel. Andrew Walker signed an exclusive contract with the company. His deal is one of many, including new deals with Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, Jonathan Bennett, Taylor Cole, and Ryan Paevey.

Others have signed with GAC Media. Danica McKellar signed an exclusive three-year contract with GAC Media, and Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan also signed contracts with the network.

