Luke Macfarlane on Risking Everything for Honesty: It’s ‘Much More Important’ Than Work

For Hallmark star Luke Macfarlane, honesty is extremely important — even more important than a Hollywood career. This was the reason, he recently shared, that he came out publicly as gay even without knowing the impact it would have on his future.

Macfarlane Said Honesty Is More Important to Him Than Work

In an interview with Page Six, Macfarlane shared that the idea of lying about who he is was far scarier than being honest.

Macfarlane said: “I think so many of the people I saw were tortured and ruined by the lies that they had to tell. Hollywood is very important, work is very important but I think being honest is much more important.”

At the time when he came out in 2008, he said he knew that doing so might negatively impact his career. He said it’s not lost on him that his honesty helped him land his new role in the movie “Bros.”

He told Page Six: “I came out almost 17 years ago and I never thought it would actually get me a job but it turned out that it did. I’m lucky that Billy was writing and being a comedian at this time in history.”

In an interview with Chicago Tribune in 2008 after he came out as gay, he said the decision wasn’t easy. At the time, he was 28.

He told Chicago Tribune, “There is this desire in L.A. to wonder who you are and what’s been blaring for me for the last three years is how can I be most authentic to myself — so this is the first time I am speaking about it in this way.”

But, he added at the time, he didn’t know how it would affect his career.

“I don’t know what will happen professionally … that is the fear, but I guess I can’t really be concerned about what will happen, because it’s my truth,” he said.

Macfarlane Says His Christmas Movie This Year Is Likely His Last Hallmark Movie

In an interview with LA Times, while he was filming his new Hallmark Christmas movie, Macfarlane revealed that it would likely be his last with the network. This year’s movie will be his 14th, and he’s very grateful to Hallmark for the opportunities he’s had.

“They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks,” Macfarlane told LA Times. “I mean, how many firefighters can I play?”

He told Yahoo in an interview: “Hallmark gave me jobs for a long time. And not only just the gay best friend — they let me be a leading man. I’m always going to be very grateful to them for that.”

Macfarlane told Yahoo in 2019 that he would fully support Hallmark one day airing a movie where a gay romance was the central story. Hallmark is doing so this year, with a Christmas movie starring Jonathan Bennett. The movie is called “The Holiday Sitter” and is premiering on December 11 on Hallmark. It also stars George Krissa and Chelsea Hobbs.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the synopsis reads: “Sam is a workaholic bachelor who babysits his niece and nephew before the holidays when his sister and her husband have to go out of town. Completely out of his element, he recruits help from their handsome neighbor Jason and finds himself in an unexpected romance.”

As for Macfarlane’s new movie, it also stars Alison Sweeney and Marlo Thomas. The movie is called “A Magical Christmas Village” and premieres on November 4 on the Hallmark Channel.

The synopsis reads: “When Summer’s mother, Vivian, moves in with her and her young daughter, Chloe, her orderly existence is upended. Upon arrival, Vivian sets up an heirloom miniature Christmas village resembling their town and tells Chloe it grants Christmas wishes. As Chloe begins setting up the figurines, real-life events seem to mimic the scenes she creates. With a little help from the magic of the Christmas village, the family will be brought closer together and, just maybe, Summer will learn to open her heart to love again.”

