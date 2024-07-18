Luke Macfarlane: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Luke Macfarlane!

The popular Hallmark star has kept viewers captivated for years and fans cannot seem to get enough of him.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about him by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Does Luke Macfarlane Have Any New Hallmark Movies?

Macfarlane’s most recent Hallmark project, “Crimetime: Freefall,” debuted in February. As his IMDb page notes, he also starred in a 2023 Christmas movie, “Catch Me If You Claus,” for the network. The page does not list any upcoming Hallmark projects that are in the works, however.

2. What Is Luke Macfarlane’s Net Worth? How Much Money Does He Make?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor is worth $2 million.

3. Does Luke Macfarlane Have a Twin Sister?

Yes, Macfarlane has a fraternal twin sister named Ruth, shares TV Guide. He also has another sister named Rebecca.

4. What Is Luke Macfarlane’s Height and Weight? How Tall Is He?

The actor is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, indicates IMDb. According to the website Super Stars Bio, his weight is approximately 170 pounds.

5. Does Luke Macfarlane Have Children?

Yes, the Hallmark star has one daughter. He shared the news of her arrival in an Instagram post on June 21, 2023. “Tess Eleanor Macfarlane– Born June 4, 2023,” he wrote in the caption.

“We started life with some hectic days and received world class care,” he added.

The actor continued, “On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

6. What Is Luke Macfarlane’s Age? How Old Is He?

He was born on January 19, 1980, his IMDb page notes. That means he is currently 44 years old.

7. Is Luke Macfarlane Married? Does He Have a Husband?

Even though I certainly ain’t rocking a stache, I had the opportunity to sit down with @Movember and discuss my story, pride month, mental health, and some good life lessons. Thanks for the important convo, linked below 👨‍🦰🏳️‍🌈:https://t.co/RJzz5vudkh pic.twitter.com/orwh8CGEIm — Hig Roberts (@Hig_Roberts) July 1, 2021

The actor’s partner is former alpine skier and current sports agent Hig Roberts, shared People. As the media outlet noted, Macfarlane and Roberts typically keep details of their relationship fairly private.

While they are raising their daughter together and are in a relationship, they have not indicated they are married.

8. Is Luke Macfarlane Still with Hig Roberts?

Roberts and Macfarlane are still together, it seems. Roberts’ Instagram page is private, and Macfarlane rarely shares much about his family on his Instagram page, though.

9. What Happened to Luke Macfarlane? Where Does He Live Now?

Macfarlane continues to act and lives in a home he restored on his own in Los Angeles, his IMDb page reveals.

As Wide Open Country noted, the actor has worked on several projects outside of Hallmark in recent years. He had a role in the 2023 Apple TV+ series “Platonic,” and starred in the movie “Bros” in 2022. In 2021, he was seen in the Netflix movie “Single All the Way.”

10. Did Luke Macfarlane Leave the Hallmark Channel?

The actor has spoken in the past about moving on from Hallmark. However, that doesn’t appear to have officially happened at this point.

Wide Open Country shared that Macfarlane started with Hallmark in 2014 and has appeared in movies for the network every year since then.

In September 2022, he told the Los Angeles Times he thought the movie he was filming at the time, “Christmas Village” might be his last for Hallmark. “They’ve been very good to me, but I think I’ve told my story for now with those folks.”

After that, however, he stuck with Hallmark to film “Notes of Autumn,” “Catch Me If You Claus,” and “Crimetime: Freefall.”

11. Were Luke Macfarlane and Wentworth Miller Married?

No, Macfarlane and former “Prison Break” star Wentworth Miller were not married. As Distractify indicated in August 2022, the two were rumored to be dating. However, both men typically keep details regarding their dating lives private and neither confirmed their supposed relationship.

12. Who Is Luke From ‘Brothers and Sisters?’

Play

The actor played the role of Scotty Wandell on “Brothers and Sisters,” the Juilliard Journal shared. The character of Wandell married Matthew Rhys’ character Kevin Walker during the run of the show.

The Hallmark star told the Juilliard Journal that playing Wandell on “Brothers and Sisters” provided him with a “lucky synergy” that prompted him to publicly come out.

13. Does Luke Macfarlane Play the Cello in Real Life?

Yes, he plays the cello in real life. In an interview with Attitude, Macfarlane revealed, “I’ve played cello my whole life.”

14. Who Is the Mother of Luke Macfarlane’s Daughter? Is She Known?

The Hallmark star has not shared any information publicly regarding his daughter’s biological mother.

15. Are Luke Macfarlane and Seth MacFarlane Related? Are They Siblings?

According to the website TV Tropes, the two actors are not related to one another.