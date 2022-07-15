Luke Macfarlane Opens Up About Frightening Near-Miss with His Dog

Luke Macfarlane doesn’t often talk about his personal life on social media. But the Hallmark star recently opened up, revealing to fans that he had a near miss when his dog jumped on a FedEx truck and ran away.

He Said His Dog Was Gone for 5 Hours & Was Found Thanks to Some ‘Online Detectives’

In an Instagram post, Macfarlane revealed to his followers that his dog, Farmer, jumped into a FedEx truck and disappeared for five hours.

He said that thanks to some “help from a few online detectives,” he and Farmer were finally reunited.

He wrote, “My very sweet and friendly dog Farmer decided to jump into a fedEx truck and take a long ride…. I think my husky mutt sweet boy might need a GPS dog collar. Thank you everyone.”

Delta_bravo_ replied, “On the plus side, he got home a lot faster than Tom Hanks did. 😮”

Macfarlane joked back, “And Helen Hunt didn’t get RE married.”

Another follower, sf.dad, suggested an Apple AirTag for next time.

“We added an Apple AirTag to our dogs collar…the battery lasts 18 months❤️🐶❤️,” they wrote.

Meganbot3k wrote, “I am glad you have your friend! I know that’s pretty scary – they are our whole worlds and don’t even know it! Glad Farmer is home!❤️”

Jeanne_y15 wrote, “Yikes, I’m so glad you got him back! He’s beautiful! I’ve heard that huskies are escape artists but apparently they don’t just travel by paw!”

Many of His Friends & Followers Think The Dog’s Adventure Might Make a Great Hallmark Movie

Giibear thought the true story might be great for a Hallmark movie, writing: “Haha! Fantastic you got reunited!! This has gotta be a pitch for your next movie!! 😁😁”

Dianacdotes agreed, “Definitely should be the plot of a new Hallmark movie! But a handsome widower needs to be involved somehow.”

Other fans got in on the discussion. Flygirl12121 suggested, “YES! I can see the movie premise now -Cellist Dog dad has to scramble to find missing pup stowaway and meets the Driver – who’s a handsome struggling writer! Ahh! Take it away! Just make sure we know when it premieres!!! 💕”

Meganmilbs wrote, “This feels like the start of a Hallmark movie… ❤️ So glad Farmer was returned safe and sound. ☺️”

Michnader joked, “we discussed this. I have the rights to the story. I already sold it. 🤝”

Macfarlane replied, “working title ‘ farmers vision quest’ ?”

Playinwfire agreed, writing, “PRETTY positive this NEEDS to be a Hallmark movie – but that’s amazing! So glad Farmer is back with you!”

Realtommyhoward said it sounded like the plot for an animated movie. “Or a Homeward Bound remake,” he added.

Macfarlane recently starred in the Hallmark movie “Moriah’s Lighthouse,” opposite Rachelle Lefevre. In May, Crown Media announced that he had signed an exclusive multi-picture deal with Hallmark.

Macfarlane told Deadline about the deal: “I’m excited to be part of the joy that Hallmark brings to their viewers, not only for Christmas but to be able to participate in telling these heartfelt stories all year long. I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”

