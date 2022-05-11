Luke Macfarlane’s Big Hallmark Announcement Leaves Fans Excited

Luke Macfarlane has signed a major deal with Crown Media Family Networks, the parent company behind the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. His deal follows recent announcements from Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, Jonathan Bennett, and more. Macfarlane’s fans can’t stop talking about how excited they are about the news.

Macfarlane Signed an Exclusive Deal with Hallmark

Macfarlane has signed a multi-picture deal with Crown Media, Deadline reported. The report did not indicate how long the deal would last. However, Deadline noted that this is a multi-picture deal. Deadline did not use the words “exclusive” when describing the contract. Previous stories about actors’ contracts noted that they were exclusive. Hallmark, however, did note on Instagram that this is an exclusive deal.

Macfarlane told Deadline about the new deal: “I’m excited to be part of the joy that Hallmark brings to their viewers, not only for Christmas but to be able to participate in telling these heartfelt stories all year long. I’m really grateful to have this opportunity.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Crown Media’s Executive Vice President, Programming, told Deadline about the news: “Luke is an actor whose ability to bring to life characters with heart makes him a fan favorite and we are lucky to work with him.”

Crown Media has recently signed numerous stars to multi-picture deals with the Hallmark Channel. Andrew Walker signed an exclusive contract with the company. His deal is one of many, including new deals with Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, Jonathan Bennett, Taylor Cole, and Ryan Paevey.

Others have signed with GAC Media. Danica McKellar signed an exclusive three-year contract with GAC Media, and Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan also signed contracts with the network.

You can see a full list of some of the major new contracts in our story here.

Macfarlane Is Starring in a New Hallmark Movie in June

Macfarlane is starring in a new Hallmark movie that premieres in June, according to Hallmark’s Summer Nights schedule.

He’s starring opposite Rachelle Lefevre in “Moriah’s Lighthouse” on Saturday, June 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

The synopsis reads: “Based on the book series by Serena Miller. Moriah (Lefevre) is a woodworking artisan living in a French, seaside town, who dreams of restoring the local lighthouse. When Ben (Macfarlane), an American architect, comes to town, it seems as though her dreams will never become reality after she learns he’s there to give the lighthouse a makeover… but for another buyer.”

Macfarlane hasn’t posted about his new Hallmark deal on social media. However, his fans have been quick to talk about how excited they are.

Here are some of the comments that were shared in response to Hallmark’s Instagram post.

Alice_forestpaltro wrote, “I love all his movies—especially his Christmas movies! Also #The BirthdayWish. Handsome & great actor! From Julliard! 😍”

Kcfordgirl22 wrote, “Yes yes yes!! I love him! Dave from ‘The Birthday Wish’! One of my fav hallmark movies!!! What happened to ‘Matchmaker Santa’ movie?? Love that movie!! Can’t find anywhere!!😢”

Jeanne Dagna wrote, “So excited these wonderful actors have chosen to remain with Hallmark and stand up for diversity and love. ❤️.”

Sheamobro wrote, “Yaaaaaayyyy so happy!!! He’s one of my favs!!!!❤️🎉❤️🎉.”

