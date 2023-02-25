Where Was ‘Made for Each Other’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Made for Each Other,” premieres on Saturday, February 25, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alexandra Turshen, Matt Cohen, Aaron O’Connell, and Illeana Douglas. Read on to learn all the details about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Made for Each Other’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada

Part of Hallmark’s annual Loveuary programming event, “Made for Each Other” was filmed in Winnipeg and surrounding areas, according to Mad Lib Casting. The casting agency was looking for background and extras for filming from November 21 to December 9, 2022.

ACTRA Manitoba also posted filming information about the movie on its website. The posting noted that the movie would be filmed between the dates November 21 to December 11, 2022.

Manitoba has been the shooting location of multiple Hallmark movies, such as “Merry & Bright” and “Heartland Mysteries.” If you live in that province and around Winnipeg, you might want to follow Mad Lib Casting as they often will post opportunities on their Instagram page.

Cohen posted a selfie while on the filming set, saying it gave him “Winchester vibes,” referring to Dean and Sam from the TV show “Supernatural.”

He wrote: “New character, but these layers and palette are giving me Winchester vibes! #SPNFamily”

He had also teased the casting with this post.

Turshen announced a Facebook live event for the movie, writing: “Join us Thrs 2/23 @ 1pm ET for a love event, sorry, typo… a LIVE event where we will spill the behind the scenes real-real, like the food Aaron will never eat again after filming #madeforeachother.”

Douglas shared this next post on Instagram, excited about being in the Canadian province. She wrote, “On the road again. Winnipeg you look gorgeous!”

“Cheers Winnipeg! The only way to beat the cold is with some FortGarryDark,” she wrote in another post.

When she got COVID in January, she made light of it in this post.

Speaking of COVID, Cohen recently sat down with Digital Journal to talk about his movie and filming for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

“Coming out of COVID, this was the first film I did in over two years,” he said. “I was so excited to get back, it was a reward to work with Aaron, Alex, and the director Jeff Beesley. It was an extraordinary group of people that was very kind and very giving. It was a spectacular experience with a role that I connected far more than I ever expected to.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Rachel (Turshen), a sculptor, has always been a perfectionist – when it comes to her art and finding a partner. Her family keeps trying to set her up, but Rachel can always find flaws – she wants the perfect relationship. David (Cohen) is also unlucky in love. He left a lucrative career as a lawyer to pursue his passion for standup comedy, and love hasn’t been knocking on his door. Rachel’s neighbor and friend Doris (Douglas) tells Rachel about the legend of the Jewish Golem – and what was unintentionally mindless fun ends up magically bringing to life the lifesized sculpture of a man Rachel has been working on. Clay (O’Connell) is sweet, romantic and everything Rachel thinks she wants in a partner. Rachel brings Clay to her sister Ruth’s (Lindsay Nance, “Francesca Quinn, PI”) wedding, where she meets David – and sparks fly. David is disappointed to discover Rachel is dating such a perfect guy like Clay but ends up becoming friends with both Clay and Rachel. With David’s encouragement, Rachel submits her artwork to a contest and wins. With the upcoming art show Rachel now realizes she has feelings for both Clay and David, leaving Rachel to decide if perfection really is all it’s cracked up to be.

Alexandra Turshen plays Rachel. According to her bio, she began performing with local ballet groups at the age of five. After high school, she joined the Washington Ballet Company. While attending Mount Holyoke College, she participated in school theatre productions and many other activities. After moving to New York to pursue acting, Turshen went on to act in many independent films, several of which won awards, such as “Boy Meets Girl” and “Body.” Some of her better-known works include “Partner Track” on Netflix, “Ray Donovan” on Showtime, and “Red Oaks” on Amazon, which is set in the 1980s.

Matt Cohen plays Dean Chase. According to his bio, he relocated to Los Angeles in 2005 and began to star as a series regular on “South of Nowhere.” It ran for a total of three seasons. Cohen then began starring on ABC’s “General Hospital” in 2015. In 2017, he had a guest appearance on “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” where he portrayed the role of Gary Sinise’s character’s son in a story arc that spanned three episodes. After that, he was cast in the indie feature film “The Husband.”

Illeana Douglas (Doris) is no stranger to serious yet comedic characters. According to her bio, her recent projects include “Goliath” for Amazon, “Search Party” for HBO Max, and “Shrill” for Hulu. “She’s Funny That Way,” “Ghost World,” “Stir of Echoes,” “Happy Texas,” “Picture Perfect,” “Message in a Bottle,” “Grace of My Heart,” “To Die For,” “Cape Fear,” “Alive,” and “Goodfellas” are just a few of the movies in which she has appeared and left an indelible mark on audiences.

Aaron John O’Connell (Clay) was born in Dayton, Ohio, and raised there with his three sisters, according to his bio. His grandpa Wayne Deeble was a pianist and taught O’Connell how to play the piano. O’Connell has utilized those skills, in addition to his talents on the guitar, in his roles as an actor. He was an athlete who played baseball, basketball, and football throughout his childhood.

According to his bio, O’Connell drew the attention of Tyler Perry after appearing in a few successful national commercials, and Perry put him in the role of Wyatt Cryer in “The Haves and the Have Nots” for four seasons. He had a supporting role alongside Viva Bianca in the film “Prince for Christmas” in 2014. He recently starred in “12 Gifts of Christmas.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Teryl Rothery (Judith)

Alex Poch-Goldin (Mark)

Lindsay Nance (Ruth)

Matt Finochio (Ben)

Gino Anania (Parker)

Taylor Jackson (Jessica)

Henriette Ivanans (Museum Director)

Dan De Jaeger (Host)

Verity Marks (Mia)

Erik Athavale (Andrew)

Kliel Rose (Rabbi)

Myla Volk (Young Rachel)

Reena Jolly (Ms. Gordon)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2023 Lineup of New Movies