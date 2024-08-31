Hallmark Actress Gives Birth After Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Hallmark actress Mae Whitman has given birth to her first child — a baby boy.

On August 28, Whitman, 36, confirmed that her son had arrived — and that she named him after her “Parenthood” co-star, Miles Heizer.

“Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles. From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted. He is the kindest, gentlest, smartest, funniest little beebee and he’s our best friend (pretty much exactly like his namesake Uncle Miles,” she captioned an Instagram post. “We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents,” she added.

She included a photo of the baby’s foot resting on someone’s hand. Whitman went on to thank the staff at Huntington Health for the care she and her baby received. The father of her child is unknown.

Fans Reacted to Mae Whitman’s Baby News on Instagram

Whitman played the role of Amber Holt on the hit NBC show, “Parenthood.” Heizer played her on-screen brother, Drew Holt. The two were on the show from 2010 through 2015 and they became the best of friends.

Shortly after Whitman shared that she’d given birth, dozens of fans took to the comments to congratulate her. Many couldn’t help but mention the special nod that she gave to Heizer by naming her son after him.

“Not the world collectively screaming crying at your name choice! congrats!!” one person wrote.

“Not me immediately crying because you named him after Miles. Absolutely beautiful. Congrats!!!” someone else said.

“Miraculous and perfect! All the love in the world to you and yours,” a third comment read.

“Congrats, Mae! Miles is a lucky baby, and you’re going to have the best time,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Meanwhile, Heizer responded with one simple emoji. “🥹.”

Mae Whitman Announced Her Pregnancy on May 12

Whitman waited for Mother’s Day to share the news of her pregnancy. She took to Instagram to make the exciting announcement with a couple of her friends.

“Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth,” she captioned a post. In the photo that she included, she debuted her baby bump.

In the photo was Heizer and her “Parenthood” mom, Lauren Graham.

On June 30, Whitman shared an 8-month pregnancy update with fans.

“I am huge and achy but happy especially because we got to take a wee ‘babymoon’ god help me to laguna for a couple days and stayed at the loveliest chicest place @hoteljoaquin (which of course I heard about from @kylemilleryoga even though it pains me to give her credit for anything) and ate granola and floated my belly in the warm pool and the lovely salty seawater and fell asleep to the waves crashing and it was rly rly such a nice weekend and we capped it off by seeing my main mens @thirdeyeblind thereby fulfilling my all my teenage dreams,” she wrote.

