Hallmark Movie Star Pregnant With First Child at 35

Another Hallmark star is expecting a baby. Mae Whitman, who starred in the 1999 film “A Season for Miracles,” announced her pregnancy on Instagram on May 12.

“Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!” Whitman, 35, captioned an Instagram post. “Mother’s Day looking a little different this year! Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth,” she added.

In the first picture, Whitman posed with her “Parenthood” co-stars, Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer, who portrayed Whitman’s on-screen mother and brother, respectively. Whitman and Heizer have been best friends since meeting on the set of “Parenthood.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Mae Whitman Hasn’t Shared Who Fathered Her Baby

Although Whitman shared the news of her pregnancy with fans, she didn’t share too many other details. For example, she didn’t reveal her due date, nor did she share who the father of her child is. The latter has led to speculation, with some wondering if she’s expecting with Heizer. However, Heizer came out as part of the LGBT community when he was a teen.

Nevertheless, some fans were left confused by Whitman’s baby post. Others simply wanted to congratulate her on the pregnancy.

“Are you guys expecting together?? Bro and sister? Parenthood was my favorite show,” one person asked.

“I didn’t know they where a couple,” someone else said.

“Omfg! If this baby isn’t named Zeke I will riot,” a third comment read, the fan referencing Whitman’s on-screen grandfather on “Parenthood.”

“Soooooo happppy for you and the new life you are creating!!! Congratulations sweetheart,” a fourth Instagram user added.

Mae Whitman Battled Endometriosis

In March 2021, Whitman spoke with People magazine about her endometriosis diagnosis.

“I remember there was a scene in ‘One Fine Day’ where there was a lot of running across New York and I got really sick to the point where I couldn’t do it,” she recalled. Whitman said this was the moment that started a “lifetime” of what she believed were stomach issues.

“I tried birth control and all the things that they said and my cramps were not normal. I went to so many doctors over the years. And I would just say, ‘What is it?’ First they would say period pain is normal. And I was like, ‘Okay, I’m barfing into the toilet seven times every single time.’ And then they would say, ‘Well, you should go on birth control because it could be this weird thing called endometriosis, that we don’t really know a lot about and the only thing you can do to fix it, is this really complicated surgery, and even then you usually have to come in like 10 times to get that to work.’ And I was like, ‘But what is it?'” she continued.

She went on to explain the frustration that she felt and the times where she was so uncomfortable that all she could do was cry. It wasn’t until years later that she made an appointment with Dr. Iris Orbuch, who was recommended to her by actress Lena Dunham. From there, Whitman learned more about the condition — and how to manage it. Then, she underwent life-changing surgery.

“I’m so much better now, I’m a different person. It’s a long journey to recovery. There’s still elements of it, and I’ll have it forever. It’s kind of like my shadow, but now it’s like my friendly shadow. It’s been a really long journey, but I just hate the fact that there are people out there that are struggling with this, and feel alone, and feel like there’s no one else,” she told People.

