Could Major Shakeups at Hallmark & Crown Media Mean More Changes Coming?

Recently, The Hallmark Channel and Crown Media have undergone a series of major shakeups, and viewers are wondering if this could foreshadow more big changes happening in the future. The changes include major executive shakeups and the end of a production that fans had enjoyed.

Hallmark’s Podcast ‘Bubbly Sesh’ Was Canceled

Hallmark’s popular podcast, “Bubbly Sesh,” was canceled in mid-May. The podcast announced the change in a social media post, without elaborating on why they were canceled.

You can read their full goodbye message below. They’re still covering the “Good Witch” series before the podcast is canceled.

Fans on Twitter shared that they were devastated by the news. One fan wrote: “What?? Noooo…DO NOT LIKE. I’ll miss you both on Fan Fridays! I know though, that you two aren’t done. Whether it’s with Hallmark or not, you two are amazing and I can’t wait to see (and cheer for) what’s next for you both.”

Michelle Vicary, Executive VP of Programming, Is Leaving

In May, Crown Media announced that Michelle Vicary, EVP of Programming, was leaving in June, Deadline reported.

Wonya Lucas, CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement: “We thank Michelle for her contributions to the growth and success of our networks and for helping to bring the quintessential Hallmark brand to life. We appreciate the passion and effort she has brought to our team and to the company.”

Two interim replacements were appointed until a permanent replacement is hired: Randy Pope, SVP Programming & Development, and Darren Melameth, SVP Programming & Content Strategy.

Vicary helped establish The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including helping kick off “When Calls the Heart” and “Good Witch,” Deadline reported. Her last role included overseeing programming for all three TV stations.

Crown Media Restructured & Layed Off a Number of Employees in February

Lucas has brought about a number of changes since taking over as CEO and replacing Bill Abbott, Deadline reported. The changes included restructuring in February that led to laying off about 20 employees, Deadline reported. Employees were let go in the Media Operations, On-Air Promotion, and Research and Administration departments, including some who had worked more than 20 years at Crown Media.

Crown Media said in a statement: “As part of a restructure to realign roles and responsibilities, some positions were eliminated. This was done in an effort to decrease redundancies, optimize effectiveness, and create more support level roles.”

On top of all of this, Hallmark also canceled “Home & Family,” as Heavy previously reported on, and the last episode is in August. In early June, Debbie Matenopoulos wrapped filming for “Home & Family” and said goodbye to the set.

She wrote: “And that’s officially a WRAP!!! Whew! My trailer was just pulled away 😔 Thank you for all of the amazing memories @homeandfamilytv @hallmarkchannel @hallmark @universalstudioslot and to all of the wonderful people that have been on this magical journey with me every step of the way. This has truly been my favorite decade of my career and it is all thanks to YOU!!! Here’s to more great journeys ahead. 😘 #endofanera #newbeginnings”

Hallmark has also increased the syndicated programming on the channel, adding more sitcoms during the day and airing fewer new movies.

