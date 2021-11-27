Where Was ‘Making Spirits Bright’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s “Making Spirits Bright” premieres on Saturday, November 27, at 6 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Taylor Cole and Carlo Marks. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast.

If you miss the premiere, the movie will air again on December 1 at 8 p.m. Eastern, December 11 at 2 p.m., December 15 at 12 a.m., December 24 at 2 a.m., December 26 at 6 a.m., and December 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern.

‘Making Spirits Bright’ Was Filmed in Canada

“Making Spirits Bright” was filmed in Canada’s Vancouver, British Columbia, region. This video from Director David Bercovici-Artieda shows some of the preparations taking place in Vancouver when it was filmed there in September.

The movie’s working title while filming was “All Is Bright.”

Bercovici-Artieda shared this next video while they were filming in Vancouver outside.

Here’s another behind-the-scenes video.

He said he felt lucky to work with John Cassini.

Cassini shared this photo during filming and wrote, “Winter is coming.”

Taylor Cole had just finished filming “South Beach Love” in late August, when she then started filming “Making Spirits Bright” in September. She didn’t have much of a break between the two movies, according to the schedule of both films.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “The son & daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers’ decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town’s holiday decorating contest.”

Taylor Cole is Grace Ryan. She just recently starred in Hallmark’s “South Beach Love.” Cole has a long history with Hallmark. She’s the lead in the “Ruby Herring Mysteries” series and starred in “One Winter Wedding,” “Unlocking Christmas,” “Matching Hearts,” “One Winter Proposal,” “Falling for You,” “Christmas Festival on Ice,” and more. She also has numerous other productions under her name, including “Salvation” (Fiona), “The Originals” (Sofya), “Impastor” (Yvette,) “Ballers,” “Supernatural,” “The Glades” (Jennifer), “CSI: Miami” (Samantha), “The Event” (Vicky), “Secret Girlfriend” (Martina), “Heroes” (Rachel Mills), “Summerland” (Erika), and more.

In fact, Cole and her husband, Cameron Larson, met on the set of a Hallmark movie where he was a producer.

Carlo Marks is Tony Scotto. His many credits include “Chesapeake Shores” (David Peck), “Sweet as Maple Syrup,” “Secret Life of a Student,” “Christmas with the Darlings” (last year’s Hallmark Christmas movie), “Love at Sunset Terrace,” “Love in Store,” “Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday,” “The 100,” “The Flash,” “Hailey Dean Mystery,” “Crossroads,” “Scarecrow,” “Smallville,” and more.

John Cassini is Frank Scotto. His credits include “Tribal” (Jimmy), “Next” (Ron), “Van Helsing,” “A Dog’s Way Home,” “True Fiction,” “In God I Trust,” “The Layover,” “Blackstone” (Det. Platt), “Reluctant Witness,” “Continuum” (Marco), “3 Days in Havana,” “The Ties That Remain,” “Fringe,” “Robison Arms” (Yuri), “The Bridge,” “Intelligence” (Ronnie), “Da Vinci’s Inquest” (Dino Rosario), “10.5” (Sean Morris), “NYPD Blue,” and more.

Jaden Oehr is Evan. He also stars in “Home Before Dark.”

#LEBLANC #ICON @JadenOehr hasn't stopped progressing in his craft and we found out recently that he has #BOOKED a great role in an upcoming @HallmarkChannel movie called "All is Bright"! He'll be playing the role of 'EVAN'! We can't wait to see him in our term class this weekend! pic.twitter.com/K3w6XvlvRu — LeBlanc School (@LSA_training) September 17, 2021

Also starring are:

Sarah Surh (Sarah Wolfe)

Marlee Walchuk (Carla Scotto)

Christina Sicoli (Maria)

Garry Chalk (Bill Ryan)

Eileen Pedde (Arlene Ryan)

Brody Busch (Dante)

Ryan Beil (Wade Edwards)

Jennifer Juniper Angeli (Wendy Ryerson)

Ryan Mcdonald (Pat Demic)

Grace Chin (Tv Reporter)

Miguel Castillo (Celeste)

Shaquan Lewis (Adam)

David Beairsto (Older Customer)

Shaquan Lewis (Henry)

