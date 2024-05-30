Breaking: Family Provides Update on Hallmark’s Mamie Laverock

The family of 19-year-old Hallmark actress Mamie Laverock, who’s been on life support for several days following a five-story fall, provided a hopeful update on May 30, 2024.

“Mamie is out of her big surgeries and the doctors (s)ay she is doing well,” her parents wrote on their GoFundMe page. “It’s impossible for us to be happier. Thank you all for your support.”

Laverock’s “When Calls The Heart” co-stars and fans have been rallying to support her and her family since her initial hospitalization in mid-May, and a “tragic and horrible turn of events” on May 26, when her family reported that she’d fallen five stories from a balcony at the hospital where she’d been undergoing treatment and was on life support.

Fundraiser For ‘When Calls The Heart’ Actress Mamie Laverock’s Family Has Raised Over $30,000 CAD

Laverock, whose parents and siblings have all appeared in Hallmark movies, is best known for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark Channel’s hit series “When Calls The Heart” (WCTH). She portrayed the daughter of Molly Sullivan, played by series regular Johannah Newmarch, in the show’s first season in 2014 and returned as a young adult in 2023 for season 10. She also appeared in 2018’s “Wedding of Dreams” with Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant and Pascale Hutton.

The teen actress and singer had been undergoing “intensive treatment” at an undisclosed hospital in Vancouver since a “medical emergency” on May 11, according to the GoFundMe page set up by her family. The page was initially set up to raise $2000 CAD to help her parents visit her daily at the hospital, where they said she could be staying for up to a month.

When the page was first posted on May 14, the Comptons wrote, “On Saturday May 11th , Nicole traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie ,who was having a medical emergency. Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life. Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg . Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

“We are trying to go every day to support her,” they continued. “Any contributions would help us be by her side. But this could be upwards of a month or more.”

On May 27, Laverock’s TV mom, Newmarch, alerted fans and friends via Instagram that there had been a “tragic and horrible turn of events,” pointing to the GoFundMe page for her parents’ latest update and an increase in the request for financial help.

In their update, the Comptons wrote, “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

“We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time,” they concluded.

As news spread of Laverock’s condition, over $31,000 CAD had been raised as of May 30 to help her family.

Hallmark Channel & Various Co-Stars Have Shared Their Support for Mamie Laverock

On May 28, Hallmark Channel acknowledged the situation by posting a social media photo of Laverock on the WCTH set and shared that the network had made a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock,” the post said. “As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-support-mamie”

The WCTH Instagram account shared Hallmark Channel’s post about Laverock and a link to the fundraiser in its Instagram Stories and wrote, “#Hearties are sending Mamie and her family love, peace and prayers during this difficult time.”

Multiple WCTH stars have encouraged fans to pray for the family and donate to their GoFundMe campaign.

When Newmarch initially shared the update about Laverock’s fall, she wrote, “I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you. ♥️🙏”

WCTH star Erin Krakow, who plays show lead Elizabeth Thornton, also shared a screenshot of the campaign in an Instagram post and wrote, “💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

When Laverock graduated from high school in 2022, her stepdad wrote on Instagram about how proud he was of her, saying, “We are unbelievably proud of our oldest girl. A kid who can conquer anything she puts her mind to.” He added that she was set to attend the Emily Carr University of Art & Design in Vancouver.

As recently as March 2024, Laverock and Newmarch appeared together via Zoom on the Heart to Hearties podcast, and the teen shared some recent artwork she’d created. She also shared that one of her newest passions was travel and that she’d explored the western United States a month prior, including Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, the Grand Canyon, and Idaho.

In late April, Laverock shared on Facebook that she’d been in Kona, Hawaii, with her family and wrote that they had “such a nice time together.”