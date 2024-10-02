Hallmark Actress Reunites With Co-Stars After Lengthy Hospitalization

When the cast of Hallmark Channel‘s “When Calls The Heart” appeared together at the Hearties Family Reunion — an annual fan event held near the show’s Vancouver-area set from September 13 – 15, 2024 — series star Erin Krakow announced she had a “surprise visitor” waiting in the wings.

At the tail end of a video shared by the show’s Instagram account, Krakow could be seen stepping off the stage in the hotel ballroom to introduce and escort actress Mamie Laverock, who slowly emerged with a walker as the crowd gasped and cheered.

Laverock, 20, played Rosaleen Sullivan on WCTH when she was a child and returned to the series in the same role — as the now-grown daughter of Molly Sullivan, played by Johannah Newmarch — during 2023’s 10th season.

But in May 2024, Laverock suffered a five-story fall off the balcony of a Vancouver hospital where she was being treated for an undisclosed medical issue. After several days on life support, Laverock spent nearly three months recovering in another hospital, enduring multiple surgeries and health hurdles.

Mamie Laverock Addresses Fans at First Public Appearance Since Life-Threatening Fall

On October 1, Laverock posted a Facebook photo taken with some of her WCTH co-stars at the Hearties Family Reunion — Kevin McGarry, Kavan Smith, Pascale Hutton, Krakow, Jack Wagner, Andrea Brooks, and Chris McNally.

She captioned the photo, “At the end of every rainbow there is a pot of gold. Returning to the warm light of the When Calls The Heart reunion. I love you.”

The day before, Wagner posted the same photo the day before, writing, “A picture is worth 1000 words! “

Prior to taking the photo, Laverock spoke briefly to the audience at the Hearties reunion. Krakow, who plays Elizabeth Stanton on the show, introduced her by telling the crowd, “I think we’re gonna warm some hearts right now, because we’re bringing in a very special visitor. And for her, it’s super meaningful to be here with all of you, so I’d like you to welcome Mamie Laverock!”

“Mamie is a miracle to all of us, obviously,” Krakow continued, adding that she’d had “a really challenging time recently.”

As Laverock’s stepdad, Rob Compton, and youngest sister stood with her, she quietly told the crowd, “I have a little speech ready. I’m so excited to be here, so thank you guys so much for letting me be here with you all, this beautiful family and I’m so lucky to be a part of it.”

“I had the privilege to play Molly’s daughter and Elizabeth’s student, Rosaleen, so that was so exciting,” she continued, before saying “it’s really hard” and trailing off.

Laverock then said, “Thank you all for the immense amount of support that I’ve gotten from all of you guys. I would not have been able to get through it without you guys, because all of your prayers and love from this beautiful family has made me feel really supported, and I could not do it without you guys. So thank you so much.”

As the audience applauded again, Krakow told them, “Thank you everyone for giving Mamie such a warm welcome. We’re thrilled that she’s still with us and thriving.”

The cast, led by Wagner, then stepped down from the stage to embrace Laverock, each giving her gentle hugs.

In August, Mamie Laverock Took Her First Steps Since Being on Life Support

Laverock’s appearance at the Hearties Family Reunion was quite a feat, given that she only took her first steps since the fall in early August, as seen in a Facebook video posted by her family.

On August 19, a Facebook video and photos were posted of Laverock finally returning to her family’s Vancouver home, delivered on a stretcher by ambulance.

In the comment section of one of the posts, someone in her family — potentially her mom, Nicole Rockmann, who has posted from Laverock’s account before — wrote, “She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately. She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far..next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home.”

Laverock has periodically posted peeks into her life since returning home, including a physical therapy session on September 23.

Details about her life-threatening fall and injuries have not been divulged, but Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times in May that the incident “was not intended” and that “there will be accountability,” claiming that Laverock was “escorted” by hospital personnel to the balcony from which she plummeted.

Before the May 26 incident, Laverock had spent two weeks in “intensive treatment” at Vancouver’s St. Paul Hospital, per the LA Times, after experiencing a “medical emergency.” Her family periodically updated fans via a GoFundMe page they set up at the time.

Vowing to take legal action against St. Paul’s, Rockmann told the LA Times, “We have a case. All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”