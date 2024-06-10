Family of Hallmark’s Mamie Laverock Posts First Photo From Hospital

Two weeks after Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock, 19, was placed on life support after she “fell five stories” from a hospital balcony, the first photo from her hospital bed has been shared on her Facebook account.

The 19-year-old’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, who described her daughter’s body as being “shattered” in one of her updates, began posting photos on Laverock’s feed shortly after the tragedy occurred.

After Laverock pulled through numerous life-saving surgeries, Rockmann posted a collection of past and present photos on May 31, 2024, and wrote, “Flashback Friday. Just looking at some pictures today. Thinking about you Mamie every minute. Love Mom”

The most recent photo was posted on June 7, providing the first glimpse of Laverock recovering in her Vancouver hospital bed. The photo shows her manicured hand, wrapped in mesh to hold an IV in place, holding a well-loved teddy bear against her torso. Though Laverock’s face is not shown, it’s clear that she’s in a hospital gown, in her hospital bed.

Fans and friends from the series she’s best known for, “When Calls The Heart,” continue to support the young actress through social media and her family’s GoFundMe page, hoping she’s able to make a full recovery.

Mamie Laverock Was Moved to a Vancouver Trauma Center Following Her Five Story Fall

The photo of Laverock was not captioned, but friends and fans shared hopeful messages for the actress and her family.

One person wrote, “This photo says, I’m fragile but I’m fighting, Lean on the love of your mother and family; this is not the End of your Story!”

Another commented, “Praying and hoping you will be able to act again as you love to do!!! You are a fabulous beautiful young woman with a great ability MEGA HUGS AND PRAYERS FOR A COMPLETE RECOVERY”

The photo was posted several days after the family asked WCTH star Erin Krakow to update fans on Laverock’s status.

“Mamie’s family has asked me to share their immense gratitude with all of you,” Krakow wrote via her Instagram stories on June 2. “Mamie’s road to recovery is long from over, but after falling 5 flights she is miraculously on the mend. There won’t be further updates at this time as Mamie’s family will be focusing on healing, but their GoFundMe is still active.”

Before the May 26 incident, Laverock had been undergoing two weeks of “intensive treatment” at at Vancouver’s St. John’s Hospital, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times. According to the family’s GoFundMe page, Laverock experienced a “medical emergency” in Winnipeg on May 11, but Rockmann was able to reach her and “save her life.” Laverock was transferred to St. John’s, closer to where the family lives, and was expected to stay there for up to a month.

But on May 27, Rockmann updated the GoFundMe page to say that the day before, Laverock was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

“She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support,” Rockmann wrote on the page.

On May 30, she told the LA Times that her daughter had just opened her eyes and had been taken off the ventilator. She later confirmed to the outlet that Laverock was moved from St. John’s to a “trauma receiving center” following the fall, which she insisted was not “intended” nor a suicide attempt.

In another update on the GoFundMe page on May 31, Laverock’s family — including her mom, two younger sisters, stepdad Rob Compton, and father John Laverock — wrote, “Mamie is ‘ doing well’ comparatively to when she arrived. Doing well because she has survived these extensive surgeries. She is enduring tremendous pain and continues to not give up.”

The update continued, “We can only hold onto the miracles of each day and continue to thank everyone for their prayers and marvel at the miracles of her story. Our daughter loves her life and loves her family and is fighting hard everyday.”

Family & Friends Share Artist’s Rendering of Mamie Laverock

On June 3, Canadian portrait artist Justin Maas shared a sketch he did of Laverock, based on a 2023 scene on “When Calls The Heart,” on his Instagram page. The drawing, he wrote, was created with “graphite, white charcoal, conte and gel pen” on a 9×12 sheet of cream paper.

“This one is for the #hearties out there,” he wrote. “I know they are familiar with the lovely Mamie Laverock, best known as Rosaleen Sullivan on WCTH. Mamie had a tragic fall from a 5 story balcony a week ago & has undergone several lengthy surgeries so I drew a little tribute to this brave young lady.”

“The good news is that her family says she is recovering well so fingers crossed this continues and she’s back on her feet soon,” he added. “The journey wont be easy but she’s clearly a fighter and battling well.”

The drawing was posted to Laverock’s Facebook page on June 3, and actress Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s mom on WCTH, also shared the art on her Instagram feed that day.

She wrote, “Oh Justin, my heart. Thank you… this is everything 🙏 Sending you all the light, love and healing sweetest Mamie ✨♥️✨”