Hallmark Channel Issues Statement on Mamie Laverock as Stars Rally Support

Since news broke that Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock was placed on life support over the 2024 Memorial Day weekend, the network and many of its stars — especially Laverock’s “When Calls The Heart” colleagues — have taken to social media to share their heartache and encourage fans to donate to her family.

Nineteen-year-old Laverock had been in a Vancouver hospital since mid-May, according to a GoFundMe page set up by her family, as she underwent treatment following a “medical emergency” on May 11. But her parents, mom Nicole and stepdad Rob Compton, later updated the page to share that on May 26, Laverock sustained “life-threatening injuries” after she “fell five stories” from a hospital balcony walkway.

Best known for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark’s long-running series “When Calls The Heart” (WCTH), Laverock appeared as the daughter of Molly Sullivan, played by series regular Johannah Newmarch, in the show’s first season in 2014 and returned as a young adult in 2023 for season 10. She also appeared in 2018’s “Wedding of Dreams” with Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant and Pascale Hutton.

Hallmark Channel Colleagues Hope for a ‘Miracle’ to Help Mamie Laverock Recover

On May 28, Hallmark Channel acknowledged the tragedy by posting a social media photo of Laverock on the WCTH set and wrote that the network had made a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Mamie Laverock,” the post said. “As a beloved member of our When Calls the Heart community, we wish her and her family peace, comfort, and many prayers during this difficult time and have made a donation to her GoFundMe page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-support-mamie”

Many Hallmark stars “liked” the post, including Scott Wolf, Ashley Williams, and Andrew Walker as well as WCTH stars Viv Leacock, Amanda Wong, and Jaeda Lily Miller.

The WCTH Instagram account shared Hallmark Channel’s post about Laverock and a link to the fundraiser in its Instagram Stories and wrote, “#Hearties are sending Mamie and her family love, peace and prayers during this difficult time.”

The Comptons’ GoFundMe campaign started out with a goal of $2000 as their daughter began her stay at an undisclosed hospital, hoping it would cover the costs of being with her each day for up to a month. On May 18, Laverock even shared the campaign herself on Facebook. But since her fall, the goal has increased several times — up to $30,000 on May 29 — and each time, fans and the stars she worked with have answered the call, exceeding the goal.

Hallmark Stars Rally Around Mamie Lamerock With Social Media Posts

Newmarch, Laverock’s TV mom, has become close with the teen’s family over the years and was the first star to alert fans via social media about the “tragic and horrible turn of events” that transpired at the hospital.

Posting a screenshot of the GoFundMe campaign, Newmarch wrote, “I love this wonderful family so much, and my heart is broken. Such a devastating time for them and all who care deeply for sweet Mamie. Please help if you can. They need all the support they can get to make it through this nightmare. Thank you. ♥️🙏”

WCTH star Erin Krakow, who plays show lead Elizabeth Thornton, also shared a screenshot of the campaign in an Instagram post and wrote, “💔 I just donated. If you have the means to do so, I hope you will too. Link in bio.”

Andrea Brooks, who plays Dr. Faith Carter on WCTH, shared the campaign in her Instagram Stories on May 27 and wrote, “This is heartbreaking news for the entire WCTH family. We love you Mamie. 🙏”

Loretta Walsh, who plays Florence Blakeley on the show, also shared the campaign on her Instagram feed and wrote, “Please donate and share if you can. Mamie and her family need our support. Link in bio. Thank you ❤️”

Mitchell Kummen, who was a young actor alongside Laverock during the early days of WCTH and in “Wedding of Dreams,” tweeted on May 28, “Please pray for my friend Mamie. We need a miracle and the power of prayer and love”