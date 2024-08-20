Hallmark Actress Home After 3 Months in Hospital: ‘Still Severely Injured’

After three months in a Vancouver hospital, Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock is finally home. On August 19, 2024, her family posted the exciting news on Laverock’s Facebook page, including a video of her being delivered home by an ambulance.

They also shared posters created to celebrate the 20-year-old’s homecoming. One was full of praise and well wishes from the medical staff who have been part of her recovery, which included taking her first steps in early August.

In the comment section of one of the posts, someone in her family — potentially her mom, Nicole Rockmann, who has posted from Laverock’s account before — wrote, “She’s still severely injured but we will take care of her privately. She needed to be at home. So happy for her. She made it this far..next chapter. It’s a blessing to have her home.”

The “When Calls The Heart” actress was placed on life support in May 2024 after suffering a five-story fall from the balcony of a different hospital, where she was receiving treatment for a separate, undisclosed health issue.

Mamie Laverock Smiled as Family & Friends Cheered Her Arrival at Home

After sharing that Laverock had been released from the hospital, her family posted a video of her arriving home, transported by an ambulance.

When the EMT opened the back doors, Rockmann could be seen holding up a welcome sign and screaming with excitement along with others there to greet Laverock, who was strapped to a stretcher in the back. Wearing a knitted cap — but free of the patch that’s been over her eye in recent videos, Laverock happily said “hello! hello!” from the back of the ambulance.

A child off-camera, likely her little sister and fellow Hallmark actress Cadence Compton, could be heard saying, “I have a Fruit Loop lei!”

Laverock, who played Rosaleen Sullivan on “WCTH” when she was a child and later returned for season 11 in 2023, pointed and exclaimed, “Ohh nice! Fruit Loop lei!”

Laverock’s family started a GoFundMe campaign in May to help them afford taking off work to support the actress in the hospital. They ended the campaign in mid-July, thanking fans and friends for raising over $39,000 CAD ($28,384 US).

Medical Worker Calls Mamie Laverock ‘Strongest Patient Ever’

Laverock’s family has not provided specific details about the injuries she sustained in her fall, but have periodically provided updates, including one written days after the incident saying that she’d already undergone multiple surgeries and was in “tremendous pain.”

Rockmann also told the Los Angeles Times in late May that they planned to file a lawsuit against the hospital where it happened, St. John’s Hospital in Vancouver.

“We have a case,” she told the paper. “All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

Among the photos shared on Laverock’s page on August 19, the day she came home, was one of a neon green poster board that said in large letters, “From Your T7 Team…Best of Luck.”

Among the handwritten messages was one that read, “You are so strong! You were so patient and great when I removed 100+ staples and sutures, probably the strongest patient ever! You can do anything you set your mind to. Wishing you a speedy healing journey.”

Another person wrote, “You can accomplish anything! Look how far you’ve come.”

In the comment section of the ambulance video, someone who identified herself as Laverock’s grandma wrote, “Huge shout out to the Trauma Teams, OR teams, nurses, therapists and all their support teams. They were amazing with their talents and support; which allowed Mamie to use her amazing inner strength to become the Phoenix she has become. A powerful person rising from the ashes of her old life and taking on the challenges of the new. Sending healing energy and good thoughts to my amazing, awe inspiring granddaughter. Keep moving forward.”