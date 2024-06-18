New Photo of Hospitalized Hallmark Actress Reveals ‘Heartbreaking’ Injuries

Three weeks after Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock suffered life-threatening injuries incurred in what her parents described as a five-story fall, a new social media post from the 19-year-old’s mom has revealed the ongoing heartache of the situation and some of the injuries Laverock is being treated for at a Vancouver trauma center.

The post, made by Laverock’s mother, Nicole Rockmann, came days after “When Calls The Heart” actress Erin Krakow told Us Weekly, “It’s just heartbreaking what she’s been experiencing.”

On Laverock’s Facebook account, Rockmann shared an emotional Father’s Day tribute to the teen’s dad, John Laverock, and her stepdad, Rob Compton. Shared on June 16, 2024, it included a series of photos, primarily featuring Laverock with both men during special occasions in the past.

“Thank you to all the dads out there who give everything every single day to their kids,” Rockmann began her post. “Thank you John and Rob for being the best dads to Mamie anyone could ever hope for. She is so lucky to have you both, and so am I.”

“When you are faced with the possibility of loosing a child, a family really can either come together or fall apart,” Rockmann continued. “You both have shown up in ways that have held the entire family together.”

She signed the post by writing, “Happy Fathers Day with Love and Appreciation Nicole and the girls,” which referred to Laverock’s two sisters, who have also appeared in Hallmark movies.

Among the photos Rockmann shared in her Father’s Day post was an image that gave followers a new glimpse of Laverock in the hospital. In the photo, a male figure sat by her bed, gingerly holding her left hand, which peeked out from a large cast that extended up her arm, well past her elbow.

It’s the second photo of Laverock that her mom has released since she “fell five stories” from a balcony at St. John’s Hospital on May 26, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. Hallmark fans have rallied around the teen, best known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart,” raising over $38,000 (52,141 CAD) for medical and family expenses.

New Photo Shows Mamie Laverock in Hospital Gown With Multiple Injuries

In an update on the family’s GoFundMe page, Rockmann wrote on May 31 that her daughter’s “body has been shattered” and that she was “enduring tremendous pain” following multiple life-saving surgeries.

On June 7, Rockmann used Facebook to share the first photo of her daughter in the hospital. Though Laverock’s face wasn’t shown, the photo revealed the teen’s right hand with red-painted fingernails, wrapped in mesh to hold an IV in place, as she held a teddy bear against her torso.

Laverock’s mom posted another photo on June 13 of a hospital window, with a dream catcher hanging from the glass and a “HOPE” sign perched on the ledge. She didn’t add a caption to the photo.

In the latest photo she shared, Laverock remained in her hospital gown in a hospital bed, positioned on her side with a large pillow between her arms and her knees bent, revealing that one of her lower legs was wrapped in bandages or a cast. Though the photo is cut off before showing her face, there also appeared to be a contraption or device near her neck. An IV or oxygen tube could also be seen extending from the bed.

Before the May 26 incident, Laverock had spent two weeks in “intensive treatment” at Vancouver’s St. John’s Hospital, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times on May 30.

According to the GoFundMe page, Laverock experienced a “medical emergency” in Winnipeg on May 11, but Rockmann was able to reach her and “save her life.” Laverock was transferred to St. John’s, closer to where the family lives, and was expected to stay there for up to a month. The family set up a GoFundMe campaign at that time, hoping to raise a small amount to help them afford being by Laverock’s side daily.

But on May 27, Rockmann updated the page to share that a new crisis had emerged, reporting that the day before, Laverock was “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.” She said at the time that her daughter was on life support, facing multiple surgeries.

After public speculation about the incident, Rockman told the Los Angeles Times that it was not an “intended” fall nor a suicide attempt, and that the family intended to file a negligence lawsuit against St. John’s. She later informed the paper that Laverock had been moved from that hospital to a trauma center.

Erin Krakow Says What Mamie Laverock’s Been Experiencing is ‘Heartbreaking’

“When Calls The Heart” star Johannah Newmarch, who plays Laverock’s mom on the show, and series lead Erin Krakow have kept in touch with Laverock’s family and have given periodic updates to fans.

Krakow’s most recent update came on June 12, when she told Us Weekly, “It’s just heartbreaking what she’s been experiencing.”

“We’re gonna obviously give her family some privacy by not getting into any detail,” she continued, “but she is on the mend and we are wishing her the fastest recovery she can have.”

Laverock, who also appeared in the 2018 Hallmark movie “Wedding of Dreams” starring Debbie Gibson, is well known to Hearties for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan. In 2014, when Laverock was eight, her character was so traumatized over the death of her dad she couldn’t speak. She won the Young Artists Award for Best Performance in a TV Series and was nominated for a Leo.

Laverock made a celebrated return to the show nearly 10 years later, in 2023, in an emotional episode in which her character faced the trauma of her father’s death.

Calling Laverock “an incredible young woman,” Krakow told Us Weekly that Laverock “came back to it (like) no time had passed, and it was just really special.”