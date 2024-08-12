Video Shows Hospitalized Hallmark Actress Taking First Steps Since May

In a new two-minute video posted on Facebook, Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock can be seen standing up with a walker and taking three small steps next to her hospital bed in Vancouver, British Columbia.

That accomplishment marks a major milestone for the “When Calls The Heart” actress, who was placed on life support in May 2024 after a five-story fall from a hospital balcony while receiving treatment for a separate health issue.

Filmed on August 2, 2024, the video is a newer version of one previously posted that day, as reported by Us Weekly, but that video was quickly removed. The updated version, uploaded on August 8, disguises the faces and voices of the health professionals helping Laverock, who turned 20 in July.

Mamie Laverock Says Standing Up For First Time in Months Feels ‘Weird’ & ‘Wobbly’

Wearing an eye patch she’s had for weeks and air casts on both of her legs, Laverock initially looks nervous in the video as she sits on the edge of her hospital bed, working up the courage to stand. As one of the medical professionals suggests she try to push herself off of the bed, Laverock slowly stands with her help and the family members gathered in her room begin to cheer.

After moving out of the shot, Laverock’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, screams with joy as her daughter stands, exclaiming, “Oh my gosh! Yay! As I cry, look at you, you’re so amazing!”

“It feels weird, it feels really weird. It feels very wobbly,” Laverock says, and someone in the background interjects that it’s “like you’re wearing ski boots.”

“Yeah, it is,” Laverock replies, adding as she tries to move, “Oh my gosh, the ski boots are really hard.”

As Laverock places all her weight on her right leg, at the suggestion of one of the health professionals with her, Laverock looks at the other one and laughs, “I’m just gonna hold your hand, just in case!”

After the family FaceTimes her dad, John, so he can watch too, Laverock looks up and says, “Hi, Dad! Look! I’m standing with a walker!”

She then shuffles her feet three steps and Rockmann happily says, “Oh my gosh, feet! Moving feet!”

Hospital Photo of Mamie Laverock Shows Scars on Arm as She Stands For First Time

A separate post was uploaded to Facebook on August 8, with a close-up photo of Laverock taking her first steps. It was the photo released of Laverock since her accident in which she’s dressed — in a tank top and shorts — rather than in a hospital gown. The photo also revealed scars on her right arm, which was previously in a large cast.

“Thank you Surgeons, thank you prayer and thank you God,” the photo’s caption read. “Mamie standing for the first time Aug.2.24.”

Laverock, who played Rosaleen Sullivan on “WCTH” when she was a child and later returned for season 11 in 2023, suffered an undisclosed medical emergency in Winnipeg in mid-May and was transferred to Vancouver’s St. John’s Hospital to be closer to her family, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times.

The family started a GoFundMe campaign to help them afford taking off work to be by Laverock’s side as she healed. But on May 26, the family provided a shocking update on the page, writing that Laverock, had been “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.” Days later, after Laverock began to wake, Rockmann told the LA Times that their family planned to pursue legal action against St. John’s, where she fell.

Laverock’s family ended the GoFundMe campaign in mid-July, thanking fans and friends for raising over $39,000 CAD ($28,384 US).

Laverock shared her own brief message to supporters on July 17, writing, “Thank you so much. I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE”

According to her family, fans who want to send letters of encouragement to Laverock can send them to: Mamie Laverock, PO Box 75505, North Vancouver, RPO Edgemont Village, BC Canada V7R 4X1.