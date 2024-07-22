Hallmark Star Visits Hospitalized Mamie Laverock As Family Shuts Down Fundraiser

Nearly two months after a five-story fall resulted in actress Mamie Laverock being placed on life support with grave injuries, the Hallmark Channel alum remains hospitalized. But the 20-year-old and her family have begun sharing more glimpses into her healing journey, including photos — posted on July 16, 2024 — of a hospital visit from her TV mom, “When Calls The Heart” star Johannah Newmarch.

Social media photos posted by Laverock’s mom, Nicole Rockmann, revealed that Newmarch attended Laverock’s 20th birthday celebration, held at the hospital on July 9, and visited her privately in her hospital room.

Laverock played Newmarch’s daughter, Rosaleen Sullivan, on the first season of “WCTH” and returned to the show during season 10, airing in 2023. The two also reconnected on the Heart to Hearties podcast in March 2024, weeks before Laverock’s life-changing incident.

Another positive sign regarding Laverock’s progress is that her family announced they’ve ended their GoFundMe campaign. Acknowledging that her recovery “will be a long one,” her mom thanked fans and friends for the financial support that’s allowed multiple caregivers to be by Laverock’s side throughout her harrowing ordeal. She has also set up a way for fans to continue to send the actress cards and messages.

Mamie Laverock’s Photos With Johannah Newmarch Are the First Public Images of Her Face Since Her Fall

On July 16, Laverock shared two photos on Facebook of her visit with Newmarch in her hospital room. Smiling with a eye patch over her right eye, they are the first photos to show Laverock’s smiling face since the May 26 incident that left her on life support.

To caption the photo, Laverock wrote, “Thank you Johannah. I love you. Photo by Franco Valerio … Picturing Mamie, Mom, Dad, Actress Johannah Newmarch … Second Photo Mamie and Johannah”

Newmarch’s hospital room visit appears to have occurred on the same day as Laverock’s birthday party. In a party photo that Rockmann shared via Facebook on July 14, she and Newmarch were wearing the same outfits as they were in the photos from Laverock’s hospital room.

In her post, Rockmann shared that the attendees pictured were “singing Happy Birthday to Mamie via FaceTime at the hospital.” The group included her stepdad, Rob Compton, and one of her younger sisters, Laiken Laverock, who is also an actress and appeared in Hallmark’s 2015 movie “‘Tis The Season for Love,” per IMDb.

It’s not clear why Laverock could not attend her hospital birthday celebration in-person, but her mom reiterated the situation in the comment section of her post, telling one person that her daughter couldn’t attend.

“She wasn’t even at her own party this year,” Rockmann wrote. “However it was celebrated and we had an amazing visit after.”

Mamie Laverock Thanks Hearties & Donors As Family Ends GoFundMe Campaign

In addition to photos that Rockmann has shared, she’s provided important updates for fans, including the end of the GoFundMe campaign set up in Laverock’s honor. On July 14, she thanked supporters on Instagram for helping their family “during this tragedy and miracle.”

“Thank you for the lifeline,” she also wrote to contributors via Facebook on the same day. “This fund helped 11 people to support Mamie in hospital and is now set to close. Mamie’s recovery will be a long one and we really appreciate all of you for being hero’s in this story. Mamie says I love you.”

The family initially started the campaign in mid-May, when an undisclosed medical emergency landed Laverock in a Winnipeg hospital. She was transferred to Vancouver’s St. John’s Hospital to be closer to her family, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times. They started the fundraiser to help them afford taking off work to be by Laverock’s side throughout her healing, she said.

On May 26, the family provided a shocking update on the GoFundMe page, writing that Laverock, who had just spent two weeks “in intensive treatment,” had been “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

The family said Laverock “sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries,” and was on life support. She was moved to another hospital with a trauma center, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times in late May, and said they were exploring their legal options against St. John’s.

Since first posting the GoFundMe fundraiser, the family has received donations totaling $28,407 (39,002 CAD) from relatives, friends and Hallmark fans. On July 14, the family posted a thank you message from Laverock in which she thanked many loved ones and caregivers by name, including Newmarch, fellow “WCTH” star Erin Krakow and others connected to the show. She also thanked “nurses, doctors, security, paramedics, her family, grandparents and siblings.”

In her note, Laverock wrote, “Mamie says I love you. I love you Johannah. Erin I love you, thank you. When Calls The Heart truly is Hope Valley. Thank you.”

On July 17, Laverock and her parents announced on the GoFundMe page that the fundraiser was ending. Laverock wrote a message on the page to thank all those who had donated and been rooting for her.

“Thank you so much,” she wrote. “I don’t even know what to say. My heart is full. Thank you again. I have no words to describe my gratitude. Love you guys. Thank you. MAMIE”

Meanwhile, Rockmann wrote, “The Fund has now closed. Please know how much you helped this family in our hardest circumstances. Thank you for caring.”

Also in their update, the family said they’ve set up a post office box so fans and friends can continue to send well wishes to Laverock. Mail can be sent to: Mamie Laverock, PO Box 75505, North Vancouver, RPO Edgemont Village, BC Canada V7R 4X1.