Hallmark Channel’s Mamie Laverock On Life Support After Tragic Fall

After a tragic five-story fall on May 26, 2024, two weeks after a medical emergency led to her hospitalization in Vancouver, Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock is now on life support, according to an update from her family.

Laverock, 19, is best known for her award-winning role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark’s long-running series “When Calls The Heart” (WCTH). As Rosaleen — the daughter of Molly Sullivan, played by series regular Johannah Newmarch — Laverock appeared in the show’s first season in early 2014 and returned as a young adult in 2023 for season 10. She also appeared in 2018’s “Wedding of Dreams” with Debbie Gibson, Robert Gant, and Pascale Hutton.

On May 14, Nicole and Rob Compton — Laverock’s mom and stepfather from Vancouver, British Columbia — posted a GoFundMe campaign that provided vague details on the “medical emergency” their daughter had suffered. They requested financial help so they could be with Laverock daily during an extended hospitalization.

Sadly, they have now shared on the page that a tragic event at the hospital on May 26 has resulted in their daughter suffering “life threatening injuries.” Some of Laverock’s Hallmark co-stars have posted on social media, sharing their distress over the latest update and encouraging fans to support the family.

Mamie Laverock Was Transferred to Vancouver Hospital After ‘Medical Emergency’ in Mid-May

When the Comptons initially posted their GoFundMe campaign in mid-May, the page explained that on May 11, Nicole “traveled to Winnipeg to help Mamie, who was having a medical emergency.”

“Nicole was able to get there in time to save her life,” they wrote. “Then got her to a hospital in Winnipeg. Mamie has since been transferred to Hospital here in Vancouver. Her recovery is unclear at this time but she is alive and is showing signs of improvement.”

At the time, the family hoped to raise $2,000 in donations to help them “go every day to support her,” adding that “any contributions would help us be by her side” and that her hospitalization could last “upwards of a month or more.” Family, friends and fans surpassed the goal within days of their posting.

Just before 5 a.m. on May 18, Laverock shared someone’s post about the GoFundMe campaign on her Facebook account. About five minutes later, she posted three photos of herself swimming and smiling with her two younger sisters.

“April 28 Kona, Hawaii,” she wrote, adding, “Such a nice time together.”

But one week after her Facebook posts, Laverock’s family updated their GoFundMe page by writing, “We are deeply saddened to report that on May 26th, Mamie, who has been in intensive treatment for the past two weeks, was escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories. She sustained life threatening injuries, has undergone multiple extensive surgeries, and is currently on life support.”

The Comptons ended their note by writing, “We are all devastated, in shock, at this intensely difficult time.”