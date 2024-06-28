Mom of Hallmark’s Mamie Laverock Updates Fans On Her Condition: ‘We Feel the Prayers’

Exactly one month after Hallmark Channel actress Mamie Laverock suffered life-threatening injuries during an incident at a Vancouver hospital, the 19-year-old’s mom provided a brief update on her recovery and said their family “can feel the prayers” coming in from fans and friends.

“Thank you for your healing messages for Mamie,” Nicole Rockmann wrote on her daughter’s Facebook page on June 26, 2024. “Mamie survived her injuries, however her road to recovery will be long.”

Rockmann added that she plans to set up a “mailbox” for fans to continue sending her daughter “cards and well wishes.” The day before, she also shared a new nighttime photo of the “HOPE” sign that sits on the windowsill of Laverock’s hospital room, a view that she has shared previously on Facebook

Previous Updates Reveal Slow Progress in Hospital for Mamie Laverock

Rockmann has provided a handful of updates and insights into Laverock’s healing journey since she “fell five stories” from a balcony at St. John’s Hospital on May 26, requiring her to be placed on life support, according to the family’s GoFundMe page.

On May 30, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times that Laverock had been moved to a trauma center after her fall and that the incident was not “intended.” She also called Laverock’s survival “an absolute miracle” and vowed that the family would hold the hospital accountable by exploring legal action.

“We have a case,” she told the outlet. “All we care about is that Mamie can make a recovery and that she’s alive and that she’s fighting and that she’s strong. It’s unbelievable that she’s with us.”

The following day, Rockmann provided an update via the family’s GoFundMe account, revealing that her daughter was “enduring tremendous pain” and said that her “body has been shattered,” requiring multiple life-saving surgeries.

On June 16, in a Father’s Day tribute to the teen’s father, John Laverock, and stepfather, Rob Compton, Rockmann shared photos of happier times as well as a picture of their daughter in her hospital bed with an arm cast and bandages on her leg.

Rockmann wrote, “When you are faced with the possibility of loosing a child, a family really can either come together or fall apart. You both have shown up in ways that have held the entire family together.”

Mamie Laverock’s Health Crisis Began 2 Weeks Before Her Life-Threatening Fall

Hallmark fans have rallied around Laverock, best known for her role as Rosaleen Sullivan on Hallmark’s “When Calls The Heart,” raising nearly $39,000 (about 53,000 CAD) for medical and family expenses.

Colleagues from the show, including Erin Krakow and her TV mom, Johannah Newmarch, have shared periodic updates online and in the media since her fall.

In her Instagram stories on June 2, Krakow wrote, ““Mamie’s family has asked me to share their immense gratitude with all of you. Mamie’s road to recovery is long from over, but after falling 5 flights she is miraculously on the mend. There won’t be further updates at this time as Mamie’s family will be focusing on healing, but their GoFundMe is still active.”

The harrowing ordeal came two weeks after Laverock began a stay for “intensive treatment” at Vancouver’s St. John’s Hospital, Rockmann told the Los Angeles Times. According to the GoFundMe page, Laverock experienced a “medical emergency” in Winnipeg on May 11, but Rockmann was able to reach her and “save her life.”

Laverock was then transferred to St. John’s, closer to where the family lives, and was expected to stay there for up to a month. But on May 27, the family updated its GoFundMe page to reveal that Laverock had been “escorted out of a secure unit of the hospital and taken up to a balcony walkway from which she fell five stories.”

When a fan commented on Rockmann’s June 26 Facebook post that there were “so many people praying for your girl,” she replied, “we feel the prayers.”