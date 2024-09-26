Former Hallmark Star Welcomes New Baby: ‘Obsessed’

A former Hallmark star has expanded her family by one more. “Christmas in Conway” star Mandy Moore welcomed her third child and shared the news via her Instagram page.

Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith Welcomed a Daughter

On September 25, Moore shared a photo on her Instagram page revealing she had welcomed her third child. “Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season,” Moore gushed.

“She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are,” Moore added.

As Us Weekly shared, Moore and her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, already share two sons. Their oldest son, August Harrison Goldsmith, was born in February 2021.

The couple’s second son, Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, arrived in October 2022.

Moore and her husband revealed their third child was on the way in a May 31 Instagram post. “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon,” she wrote.

The “Big Three” references from Moore are nods to the television series “This Is Us,” where she played the character of Rebecca Pearson.

The show revolved around Rebecca, Jack Pearson (played by Milo Ventimiglia), and their trio of kids dubbed the “Big Three.”

In May when Moore revealed her pregnancy, she also shared with fans she was expecting a girl. Now she has two boys and one girl, just like her “This Is Us” character did.

Moore’s Colleagues & Fans Excitedly Sent Their Love & Support

In less than 24 hours, Moore’s announcement of Lou’s arrival received nearly 600,000 likes and 7,000 comments. The comments came from fellow entertainers and plenty of fans.

Actor Zachary Levi wrote, “Yesss, congratsss!!! You got your own little Rapunzel!!! 🥰”

The reference to Rapunzel was a nod to the Disney movie “Tangled,” where Moore voiced the character of Rapunzel and Levi voiced Flynn Rider.

Moore’s “This Is Us” co-star Chrissy Metz commented, “Awww, Lou! Congratulationssssss!!! 🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉❤️🎉”

Susan Kelechi Watson, who also starred in “This Is Us,” added, “In. Love. 💖💕💝💓💕”

Other entertainers who commented on Moore’s post included Kimberly Williams Paisley, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Bilson, Chelsea Handler, Amanda Kloots, and Ashley Tisdale.

“A baby to remember, 😍❤️🙌” commented a follower, giving a nod to Moore’s role in the movie “A Walk to Remember.”

Former “Married at First Sight” star Jamie Otis wrote, “Congratulations mama! ❤️ so much joy All over your face! I hope the recovery is smooth for you! 🙏 Yay to your real-life big 3! 🩷”

“Congratulations to you, your husband, and now your big 3! I absolutely love this, 🩵🩵🩵” read someone else’s comment.

While Moore will be keeping busy with her personal “Big Three,” her IMDb page indicates she also has a couple of work projects in development.

Moore has a role in the upcoming television series, “#1 Happy Family USA,” which is in pre-production. In addition, Moore is set to star in “Thread: An Insidious Tale,” a thriller expected to debut in August 2025.

The “Christmas in Conway” star doesn’t post photos or videos of her children very often, but fans will likely keep their eyes out for a social media post showing her “Big Three” together for the first time.