Exclusive: Why Hallmark’s Marcus Rosner is Nervous About Upcoming Fan Events

Though Marcus Rosner is a Hallmark Channel veteran, having appeared in more than a dozen movies and two series on the network — 2023’s “Ride” and season six of “When Calls The Heart” — he’s still a bit of a novice when it comes to hanging out with his fans, admittedly nervous he won’t fulfill their expectations.

Despite the jitters, Rosner, 35, is about to finally dive into the lovefest, heading to Kansas City in December for the network’s first-ever Hallmark Christmas Experience and co-hosting a fan cruise to the Bahamas in early January with Hallmark alums Jen Lilley and Jesse Hutch.

“I’m stepping into it to see if they like me,” Rosner told Heavy during an exclusive interview in October 2024. “We’ll see how it goes!”

Marcus Rosner Jokes He Might Disappoint Fans if He Doesn’t Show Up in Flannel

Rosner is endlessly busy, juggling his acting roles while also producing films for Northern Gateway Films, a Canadian production company he co-founded in his native Edmonton. Rosner told Heavy he’s far more comfortable creating the movies versus meeting the people who watch them, but many of his Hallmark colleagues have raved about connecting with fans at organized events.

“I haven’t really pursued them, just because I feel like some actors are very good at fulfilling the expectation that fans have when they meet somebody,” Rosner told Heavy. “I’ve never found myself to be particularly comfortable in that setting.”

Part of Rosner’s hesitation is worrying that he won’t be as charming or skilled as the characters he plays, even joking that it might be “disappointing” if he doesn’t show up wearing flannel.

“I really do like spending time around the fans,” he told Heavy, “but, you know, you play somebody on TV, and then I think that they kind of hope that you’re everything — I’m a snowplow driver, mayor, expert on carpentry — and I don’t want to under deliver.”

Rosner’s relieved he can lean on his peers to show him the ropes. Attending the fourth weekend of the Hallmark Christmas Experience from December 20 to 22, he’ll be among friends, including his “Notes of Autumn” co-star Ashley Williams. At the time of publication, there were limited tickets remaining for the weekend Rosner will be at the Hallmark Christmas Experience.

Meanwhile, on the cruise with Hutch and Lilley, with whom he co-starred in Hallmark’s “Yes, I Do,” Rosner quipped that “after a couple of drinks” he’ll be able to let loose and have fun at the nightly group dinners, “silent” disco, fan photo sessions and Q&A panels. Rosner also revealed that among the giveaways for attendees, one lucky fan on the cruise will win a trip for two to visit him on the set of his next rom com, filming in Edmonton.

Over the last two years, Expedia Cruises rep Jennifer Baldock has planned similar cruises with Hallmark fan favorites Andrew Walker, Kristoffer Polaha, and Paul Greene, so when Rosner was approached to take part, he reached out to Walker for advice.

Rosner told Heavy, “I was like, ‘Is this going to be a good experience?’ And Andrew had nothing but good things to say. So that was the reason I agreed to do it.”

In addition to having time to “really connect” with fans onboard the cruise, Rosner said he’s hoping for a whale sighting and can’t wait to explore the Bahamas with his wife and fans. Those interested in the cruise, held from January 6 to 10, can join a private Facebook group for more information or email Baldock at jbaldock@expediacruises.com.

Marcus Rosner Says He’s Devoted to Hallmark Despite Appearing on Other Networks This Holiday Season

Rosner is noticeably absent from Hallmark’s robust 2024 Christmas lineup, but he starred in two original holiday movies during Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July programming stunt — the network premieres of “An Ice Palace Christmas” and “Falling Like Snowflakes.”

Still, some fans have noticed Great American Family, the startup network founded by former Hallmark Media CEO Bill Abbott, lists “Coupled Up for Christmas” with Rosner and Sara Canning as part of its 2024 holiday lineup.

That movie was released in 2023 and is available on streamers like Amazon Prime and Apple+, but Great American Family acquired the rights to air it in December — a reality of the business for many actors and producers, Rosner told Heavy of rom coms that aren’t specifically made for Hallmark.

“We are put in a bit of a position where we do acquisition films, meaning they are privately financed by a production company, and then they are sold to these networks after the fact,” Rosner explained. “And so, ‘Coupled Up for Christmas,’ which is a movie I’m very proud of, was one of these acquisition models where we produced it, I acted in it, and then the people that we made the movie for were free to do what they wanted. I have no right to to object to to anywhere that might go.”

The same is true for two Christmas movies Rosner starred in and produced that Lifetime will air during the 2024 holiday season, he said — “Engaged By Christmas” co-starring Brittany Bristow and “Christmas in Alaska” with Emma Johnson.

“Hallmark knows first and foremost, that I want to make movies for them as a producer and as an actor,” Rosner said, “and so that will always be goal number one.”