Actor Says He’s Eager to Reboot Hallmark Series With Former Castmates

Actor and producer Marcus Rosner has a pretty full plate in 2024, from his leading-man status in multiple Hallmark Channel rom-coms to overseeing movies for his Canadian production company.

But there’s one project Rosner would be happy to make room for: the chance to reunite with the cast of “Ride,” Hallmark’s short-lived series about the McMurrays, a fictional family of Colorado ranchers and local rodeo legends.

Hallmark confirmed in November 2023 that it had canceled the modern western after one season, but in an interview that Us Weekly published on July 4, Rosner said he thinks fans would love to a series reboot in the form a prequel movie.

Marcus Rosner Wants to Revisit His ‘Ride’ Character’s Happier Days With Wife Missy McMurray

Rosner’s fans were up in arms after the first episode of “Ride” premiered in March 2023. Though they expected him to be a full-time cast member, they were shocked to learn right away that his character, champion bull rider Austin McMurray, was killed in a tragic rodeo accident and that the series centered around the family’s grief over his death.

Though he appeared in flashback scenes during the series, Rosner told Us Weekly he’d love to give fans a glimpse of happier times, focused on Austin McMurray’s life before the accident, including his marriage to Missy, a trick rider played by Tiera Skovbye, who continued to live on the ranch after his Austin’s death.

“I would love to pitch Hallmark on doing an Austin and Tiera’s character, Missy, (spinoff),” he told the magazine. “I would love to do, like, a prequel Christmas movie set on the ranch or something and show the good times with them.”

“I love those characters,” he said, and quipped, “because I’m one of them.”

But Rosner also said he’d love to make the project happen because of the bonds he shared with his “Ride” castmates including Skovbye and Sara Garcia, whose character, ranch-hand Valeria Galindo, revealed her complicated past and secret ties to Austin at the end of the first season.

“Tiera Skovbye and I got fairly close,” Rosner told Us Weekly. “I would definitely love to do something with her (again). Then Sara Garcia … I cast her in a rom-com last year. We did a Christmas movie under my company. She was fantastic in that. So (I) have worked with Sara and I would love to work with Tiera.”

After Hallmark canceled the series, the CW acquired it and ran the first season on its airwaves beginning in January 2024, but it has not been picked up for a second season.

What Are the Stars of ‘Ride’ Doing Now?

Most of the show’s stars — which also included Jake Foy, Beau Mirchoff, Nancy Travis and Tyler Jacob Moore — have moved on to other projects.

Like Rosner, who just starred in the June 29 premiere of “Falling Like Snowflakes,” Mirchoff continues to appear in Hallmark movies, including the upcoming holiday movie “The Finnish Line,” per Southern Living. At age 35, Mirchoff also graduated from college in April with a degree in Environmental Science. In early 2024, he also wrapped five years of playing Jamie Hunter on the Freeform series “Good Trouble,” per IMDb.

Foy has begun a production company that has a new 40-minute teen drama musical he directed, “More Together,” premiering on Amazon Prime on July 5. According to IMDb, he has also been cast in another Hallmark series, “The Chicken Sisters,” expected to premiere later in 2024.

Garcia voices a character on Netflix’s popular animated series “Unicorn Academy” and has been cast in NBC’s new crime series “The Hunting Party,” premiering in 2025.

Travis, who played the family matriarch on “Ride,” has also been cast in a new NBC project — a TV pilot for the drama “Grosse Pointe Garden Society,” per Deadline — and appeared in the 2024 feature film “Ordinary Angels.”

Skovbye, who also appeared from 2017 to 2023 on the popular CW series “Riverdale,” has prioritized normalizing discussions about mental health on social media and has begun a one-on-one coaching business for aspiring actors.

Moore has not shared publicly what he’s working on in 2024. Rosner, meanwhile, can be seen next in the Hallmark Channel premiere of his 2023 holiday movie with Celeste Desjardins, “An Ice Palace Romance,” on July 27.