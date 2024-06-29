Marcus Rosner Says Producers ‘Shut Down’ His Biggest Wish While Filming New Movie

When Marcus Rosner read the script for his newest Hallmark Channel movie, “Falling Like Snowflakes,” it was an easy yes for two reasons.

First, he told Us Weekly, he knew his good friend Rebecca Dalton would be his co-star in the movie, which premieres on June 29, 2024. Second, Rosner, 34, figured he’d get to live out his longtime dream of getting behind the wheel of a giant snowplow.

While working with Dalton, 35, was incredibly fun, he told the outlet, his hope to drive the snowplow got “shut down” by producers, and he’s still a bit bummed about it.

Marcus Rosner Assumed Playing a Snowplow Driver Would Mean He’d Get to Drive the Snowplow

“Falling Like Snowflakes,” the first new movie of Hallmark Channel’s 12th annual Christmas in July programming stunt, is about “a photographer who’s determined to complete her exhibit by capturing a rare photo of a 12-sided snowflake,” according to Hallmark’s synopsis. The photographer, played by Dalton, asks her childhood friend and ex-boyfriend, played by Rosner, to help out.

Since his character has returned to their small town to run her dad’s snowplow business

after his recent death, Rosner thought driving a snowplow would be a certainty for his character.

“I was expecting, like, a very like idealistic Hallmarky plow, and it was indeed like one of the city plows,” he told Us Weekly. “If there was a big blizzard, they were gonna have to take it.”

But it turned out the snowplow was just a prop and for safety reasons, Rosner was never allowed to actually drive it.

“I want so badly to say that I actually drove that thing for even, like, a foot, but they would not let me,” Rosner told Us Weekly. “We actually had a shot lined up at one point where I was gonna drive it 10 feet just to at least one shot of me driving this thing. And then at the last second, I just got shut down by the producers.”

Rosner isn’t the first actor to complain about the restrictions on actors driving while filming Hallmark movies, imposed due to the expensive insurance it requires to put a star behind the wheel of a vehicle. For instance, Tyler Hynes told Media Village in 2023 that he had to fight to ride his motorcycle in “Picture of Her.”

He said, “I actually rode the bike in it. There was almost a moment I wasn’t going to because of insurance purposes. I told the production guys, ‘This is why I’m here. I need to have my butt on that bike.’ For this character, it lent itself to a certain romance that I hadn’t explored yet, and I think the folks who perhaps follow me wouldn’t mind seeing me on a bike in a movie as I do ride one in real life.”

Marcus Rosner Says He Had a Hard Time Staying ‘Professional’ With Friend Rebecca Dalton On Set

Despite the snowplow disappointment, Rosner still had fun filming “Falling For Snowflakes.” Almost too much fun, in fact.

Rosner and his wife, film producer Alison Kroeker, are good friends with Dalton and her husband, former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe, Us Weekly reported. In July 2022, Rosner posted a photo of the foursome enjoying downtime together at Six Mile Lake in Ontario.

In the comments, Hinchcliffe wrote, “Based on our friendship trajectory, I assume all moving in together is the logical next step, no?”

Because of their friendship, Rosner told Us Weekly it was sometimes hard to get into character with Dalton or film a scene without laughing.

“We’re just so relaxed with each other,” Rosner said. “Our spouses are friends and we’ve gone, like, camping together, or cottaging. … I know her very well.”

“We actually had to work to be professional at times,” Rosner admitted.

“We would be in the middle of takes where we’re sitting in this plow trying to pretend to crash,” Rosner continued. “There’s a moment where you can look in another actor’s eyes and see if they’re kind of BS-ing. There’s so many times where I was just like, ‘You’re not really in it.’ And she’s like, ‘You’re not really in.’ Then we just crack up and start laughing and waste everybody’s time.”

Hallmark Channel’s “Falling Like Snowflakes” premieres on June 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. During Christmas in July, it is scheduled to re-air on June 30 at 6 p.m. Eastern time, July 5 at 9 p.m. Eastern time, July 13 at 10 p.m. Eastern time and July 25 at 3 p.m. Eastern time.